Sterling said crew members on the plane bound from Baltimore to the Dominican Republic told air traffic controllers about the fire. Fire fighters found a burned coffee pot and determined that the fire had extinguished itself, he said.

Dallas-based Southwest said flight 811 said the coffee pot will need to be replaced and the plane is out of service while it is checked out by maintenance workers.

A Southwest spokeswoman said there were 90 passengers and five crew members aboard. They were put on another plane and arrived in Punta Cana about two and a half hours behind schedule.

