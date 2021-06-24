Snorkel on pristine coral reefs, hike through tropical forests and explore ruins of old sugar mills and even older Taino settlements in a national park that covers more than two-thirds of St. John and its nearby waters. Due to the pandemic, the park has not resumed most ranger-guided tours or reopened the campground at Cinnamon Bay. But a taxi or an hourly bus can take you to the most popular beaches. Put on a snorkel and look for endangered hawksbill, green and leatherback sea turtles at Francis Bay, Maho Bay or Waterlemon Cay, or try the marked Underwater Trail at Trunk Bay. Go early if you drive yourself because parking is limited. Food vendors, and rentals of chairs, paddleboards and kayaks are available at Honeymoon Beach and Maho Bay. If you hike on the well-marked trails, wear sturdy shoes or sneakers: The trails can be rocky or slippery in places. Park admission is free.