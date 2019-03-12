At the Travel & Adventure Show, to be held this weekend at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, go ahead and scoop up those glossy brochures, destination-engraved pens and travel ideas. Just remember that to flip those aspirations into actual vacations, you will need a valid passport.

[It’s not too soon to make your spring break plans]

To assist with applications, the State Department will accept passports during the event, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. First-time applicants must bring a completed and unsigned DS-11 form; proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a birth certificate, plus a photocopy of the document; valid photo ID, such as a driver’s license, and a photocopy of its front and back; passport photo, which a State staffer will snap for no charge at the show; and personal check (preferred) or credit card to cover the fees. The agency will not accept cash. For renewals, you will need to provide a completed and signed DS-82 application, your old passport, photo and payment. For prices and forms, check the department’s website.

You should receive your new passport in two to three weeks for expedited service and four to six weeks for regular service. The department is not printing passports at the event.

Attendees planning to apply for or renew a passport will receive free admission to the travel show, which normally costs $12 or $15 for one-day entry and $19 or $22 for both days. The department will offer the same service at the travel shows in the San Francisco Bay area (March 23-24) and Dallas (March 30-31).

At the Washington event, Ian Brownlee, the department’s new principal deputy assistant secretary for consular affairs, will discuss travel safety and preparedness Saturday from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. With spring break breathing down our pasty necks, safety is a timely issue.

More from Travel:

Across the U.S., 23 locales have risen to become UNESCO World Heritage sites. Here’s what you should know about visiting them.

The world’s top tourist attractions are overrun. These 10 alternative destinations are no less stunning.

I went to Alaska in winter to see the Northern Lights. In the daytime, I saw even more.