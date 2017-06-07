

2016 First Place: Though his image captures the stillness and serenity of a sunrise at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, Tim Auer of Mountain View, Calif., was far from calm. Minutes after this January photograph was taken, the 32-year-old electrical engineer proposed to his girlfriend. The shot of Yellowstone National Park’s Old Faithful Inn, Auer admits, was partly a stalling tactic. “I was seizing whatever opportunity I had to collect my thoughts,” he says. The picture — and the proposal — were a success. (Tim Auer/Tim Auer)

Welcome to the contest! Please read the complete rules before you submit your photograph. Here are some highlights:

● Photo must have been taken after July 1, 2016

●Please do not submit images that have been heavily manipulated

●Only amateur photographers are eligible. Professional photographers (i.e., anyone who earns more than 50 percent of his or her annual income from photography, determined at Sponsor’s sole discretion) are not eligible

● By entering, you grant The Washington Post permission to use your photo in perpetuity in any medium

Only one entry is allowed per person. By submitting a photo you are stating that you took the photo and own the rights to the photo. All submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. on July 21, 2017.

