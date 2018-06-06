

2017 first place winner: Kaitlyn Hay, 29, took this shot while leaning over the railing at the then-new extension of the Tate Modern in London. (Kaitlyn Hay)

Submissions are now open for the 19th annual Travel Photo Contest! Please read the complete rules here before you submit your photograph. Here are some highlights:

●Photo must have been taken after July 1, 2017.

●Please do not submit images that have been heavily manipulated.

●Only amateur photographers are eligible. Professional photographers (i.e., anyone who earns more than 50 percent of his or her annual income from photography, determined at Sponsor’s sole discretion) are not eligible.

● By entering, you grant The Washington Post permission to use your photo in perpetuity in any medium.

Only one entry is allowed per person. By submitting a photo, you are stating that you took the photo and own the rights to the photo. All submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2018.

Winners will be announced in print Sept. 5, 2018, as well as online at washingtonpost.com/travel .

