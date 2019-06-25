Submissions are now open for the 20th annual Travel Photo Contest! Please read the complete rules here before you submit your photograph. Here are some highlights:

●Photo must have been taken after July 1, 2018.

●Please do not submit images that have been heavily manipulated.

●Only amateur photographers are eligible. Professional photographers (i.e., anyone who earns more than 50 percent of his or her annual income from photography, determined at Sponsor’s sole discretion) are not eligible.

● By entering, you grant The Washington Post permission to use your photo in perpetuity in any medium.

[2018 Washington Post Travel photo contest winners and finalists]

● Only one entry is allowed per person. By submitting a photo, you are stating that you took the photo and own the rights to the photo. All submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2019.

Winners will be announced in print Sept. 4, 2019, as well as online at https://wapo.st./travel.

More from Travel:

The people behind Instagram’s wildly popular travel photography accounts

A checklist for taking safe selfies

Editing your travel photos can make all the difference — here’s how to do it