Because there are so many unknown variables, including when certain countries may reopen (or if they will potentially close again), what hotels are accepting guests, which cruise itineraries are going to set sail, and more, some travelers are hedging their vacation by booking refundable hotel rooms in two places, to guarantee that they will be able to get away this year. They don’t want to run the risk of not being able to find somewhere else with availability if their original trip needs to be canceled.