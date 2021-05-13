Lundquist agrees that money needs to be talked about. “It’s helpful if the individuals who have a little more money can initiate the conversation,” he says. Decide whether you are splitting all costs evenly, even if that means scaling back so that everyone is comfortable, whether some family members want to be magnanimous and let everyone pay what they can based on their capacity, or whether different budgets mean that some branches of the family tree high-time it with meals, tours and experiences while others sit them out. “Communicate and agree in advance,” Lundquist says, “so that everyone owns the financial decisions.”