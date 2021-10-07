Later in the afternoon, we heard the Baltic Sea before we saw it, its waves crashing on the sandy shore. We followed a crowded promenade, gaping at the stunning historic villas lining the street. The seaside, popular with Berliners, was filled with sunbathers camped out in wicker “strandkorbs,” iconic hooded German beach chairs that double as cabanas. In the resort village of Heringsdorf, we were amazed to see a film screen set over the water, with viewers using headphones to watch “Frozen” from the beach. As we cycled back east toward the Polish border, we passed signs to the FKK beach, meaning Freikörperkultur (“free body culture”), a.k.a. the nude beach. At the marked border crossing to Poland, we joined clusters of Poles and Germans gathered at the official signs to take photos.