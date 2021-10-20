Like Jackson Hole, Teton Valley is ringed by mountains — the Tetons to the east and the Big Holes to the west — laced with hundreds of miles of trails. Whether you hike, bike, horseback ride or ski on them depends on the season. You can go for a horseback ride at Linn Canyon Ranch and also try out glamping in one of three canvas-wall tents set up with electricity and furnishings. Horseshoe Canyon is one of the valley’s most popular mountain biking areas, and on a recent Friday afternoon, there were five cars at the trailhead. Grand Targhee Resort has about 70 miles of trails, including some that link to the Jedediah Smith Wilderness and Grand Teton National Park; in winter, the lift lines to ski its approximately 2,600 acres of terrain, which gets an annual average of 500 inches of snow, are short (if there are any at all).