The Away Carry-On Flex ($255) is also a standard nearly 22-inch carry-on. But for your return trip, it expands to add an extra 2¼ inches of space for your souvenirs. Note that the manufacturer recommends that you check the bag if you’re using the flex feature, which you may not want to do. I prefer to think of it as an enormous luggage cube. You pack with it “unflexed,” then compress it and close the second zipper. It works with lots of clothes, but I wouldn’t try it with electronics or fragile items. I’ve always liked Away’s wheels, and this year, the company has improved the 360-degree spinner wheels to offer an even smoother ride. (It was out of stock at the time of publication — those supply chain issues I was talking about — but Away expects to have it by early next year.)