For more than a year, travelers cruising along the Big Sur Coast Highway have had to hop off the route, but not to make way for elephant seals or Teslas. After the worst landslide in California history, officials closed several points along Highway 1 for repairs. In July, however, motorists can once again drive on through to the other side.

“Once we open this section, you can drive all the way from Los Angeles to San Francisco on Highway 1,” said Colin Jones, a California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) spokesman. “It’s a monumental accomplishment.”

Last May, the Mud Creek Slide chucked more than 6 million cubic yards of debris onto the all-American Road, which opened in 1937, and into the Pacific. In response to the devastation, Caltrans banned cars from three sections of the road between Cambria and Carmel. Visitors wishing to explore such central coast attractions as Hearst Castle, Big Sur and the elephant seal rookery had to follow an alternate route on Highway 101. Hotels, restaurants and shops suffered as visitor numbers dropped.

Two of the segments, Paul’s Slide and Pffeifer Canyon, reopened last year. Caltrans hoped to complete the quarter-mile stretch near the town of Gorda by September. But then the department surprised summer travelers with an even earlier date of late July.

“We know that it’s been a huge inconvenience to travelers and businesses,” Jones said.

In addition to rebuilding the road, engineers and geologists also reinforced the foundation with such stabilizing material as embankments, berms and rocks and installed a drainage system, steeling Highway 1 for next big slide.

