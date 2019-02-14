This image from a Caltrans traffic camera shows snow on Interstate 5 in Weed, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Rain, snow and wind swept into California on Wednesday, flooding roadways, toppling trees and disrupting travel while bringing renewed threat of mud and debris flows from the state’s huge wildfire burn scars. (Caltrans via AP) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on storms hitting the West (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

A woman has been rescued from the wreckage of her Northern California home after it slid down a hill during a second day of heavy rain.

Video from the rescue shows the woman conscious and talking as she is taken away on a gurney by rescue crews.

KGO-TV reports at least 50 homes have been evacuated after a mudslide struck neighborhood in Sausalito, north of San Francisco.

Officials have set up an evacuation center as the strong storm continues to pound the area.

Natural Weather Service forecasters say Sausalito has received nearly 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain over the last 24 hours.

Further south, authorities are urging people to leave homes near the Guadalupe River in San Jose.

Officials in Santa emailed an alert early Thursday, saying those who live by the river should seek higher ground due to flooding threats.

12 a.m.

Heavy rain is again raising the risk of mudslides in Southern California burn areas where evacuations have been ordered during a powerful storm that flooded roads and toppled trees further north.

The system known as an atmospheric river snaked south early Thursday from the Pacific Northwest while feeding on moisture stretching across the ocean to near Hawaii.

Mandatory evacuations were in effect for areas near a burn scar in the Lake Elsinore area southeast of Los Angeles where officials say the risk of debris flows is high.

Motorists are urged to use caution or avoid travel on mountain roads where whiteout conditions are possible. Up to 7 feet (2.1 meters) of new snow could be dumped in the Sierra Nevada at elevations above 9,000 feet (2,743 meters).

