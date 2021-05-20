As luck would have it, the risk level at theme parks is fairly low, especially if most attendees are vaccinated. The bulk of attractions are outside and in constant motion, so air is always flowing. Most high-adrenaline rides last mere minutes, which limits exposure to strangers. Plus, the likelihood of engaging in a long conversation while upside down is low. Though queues can be lengthy — a few parks have suspended their fast-track programs, such as Disney World and Disneyland, but many have kept them — most boarding areas are open to the elements. Parks are capping attendance, but once they return to full capacity, you can check wait times on apps and dodge the crowds. On a recent Friday afternoon, for instance, the Universal Orlando app was reporting a 15-minute wait at Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and a 65-minute slow march at Skull Island: Reign of Kong.