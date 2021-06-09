Moore’s solution was to shop around for a better deal. She saved $100 on the Chicago rental by clicking on AutoSlash, a popular car rental website that finds coupon codes for rentals and tracks price changes. It is a strategy that has served many travelers well during the shortage: Instead of renting a vehicle from a car rental company, they’re going to a third party such as AutoSlash to find a deeper discount. AutoSlash can save about 30 percent off the regular rate.