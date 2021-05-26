There’s something to be said for peace of mind. Roadside assistance is a must. You can get it through your auto manufacturer, car rental company (if you can find a rental) or a membership organization such as AAA. Bear in mind that during peak demand periods this summer, you might have to wait a while for help. Although travel insurance won’t cover every aspect of a road trip, it can be useful. For example, my annual Allianz Travel policy offers a 24/7 helpline. So if one of my kids has a medical emergency, they will help me find the nearest doctor.