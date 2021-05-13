It makes sense: Many people seek the advice of professionals for big purchases, and, after homes and cars, travel is often one of the largest expenses people have in a year. When there is the possibility of borders closing or flights being canceled, there is a feeling of safety knowing your travel adviser is already ahead of issues and working to either reschedule your trip or get your money back, especially following a year in which so many travelers were burned. Similarly, as hotels and flights fill up with eager travelers, travel agents can make sure travel happens for their clients.