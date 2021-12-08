Beaufort’s background is as fascinating as Charleston’s. After both the Spanish and French failed to establish a colony in the area, the English succeeded in 1711. During the Civil War, the city was captured by Union troops who made their headquarters at the John Mark Verdier House, the only historic home in the area open to the public. The building is located on Bay Street, the main shopping district, across from Waterfront Park. The park offers a view of Woods Memorial Bridge, which film buffs might recognize from “Forrest Gump,” one of many movies filmed nearby.