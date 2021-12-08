Although there is no denying Charleston’s beauty and intriguing 351-year-old history, the city can be crowded in peak summer months and especially during the annual Spoleto Festival, a 17-day world-renowned performing arts showcase that begins the Friday of Memorial Day weekend. In 2019, the city had more than 7 million visitors. Popularity comes at a price — including overcrowded attractions and traffic woes.
Location: Charleston is on the southeastern coast of South Carolina with direct flights from many major airports.
Tranquil Beaufort is packed with historical sites
Although Charleston is definitely worth visiting, there’s a less crowded alternative just about 90 minutes southwest: Beaufort, South Carolina’s second-oldest city. Think of it as a mini-Charleston with its own distinctive charm. Located on Port Royal Island, Beaufort has narrow streets lined with giant oak trees draped with moss and historic homes built in the Federal, Early Classical Revival and Greek Revival styles. The entire downtown has been designated a historic district by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
Beaufort’s background is as fascinating as Charleston’s. After both the Spanish and French failed to establish a colony in the area, the English succeeded in 1711. During the Civil War, the city was captured by Union troops who made their headquarters at the John Mark Verdier House, the only historic home in the area open to the public. The building is located on Bay Street, the main shopping district, across from Waterfront Park. The park offers a view of Woods Memorial Bridge, which film buffs might recognize from “Forrest Gump,” one of many movies filmed nearby.
For a detailed history lesson, start at the Beaufort Arsenal, a 200-plus-year-old yellow building that resembles a fortress and houses the Beaufort History Museum and visitor center. Head across the street to the Old Beaufort Firehouse, which is now the headquarters and visitor center for the Reconstruction Era National Historical Park, which details the experience and challenges faced by newly freed African Americans from 1861 to 1900. The park offers guided tours and includes three additional locations in Beaufort County: Darrah Hall and Brick Baptist Church within the Penn Center National Historical Landmark District on nearby St. Helena Island and Camp Saxton.
The best views of downtown Beaufort are from a kayak or paddleboard. Several local companies, including Higher Ground, offer tours or rentals. Keep an eye out for the common bottlenose dolphins that frequent the Beaufort River and the salt marsh between the Port Royal and Lady’s islands. South Carolina’s most popular park — Hunting Island State Park — is located about 18 miles away. Its 5,000 acres offer five miles of pristine beaches and approximately nine miles of hiking trails through marshlands and maritime forest. Be sure to climb the 167 stairs to the top of the historic 1875 lighthouse.
And, of course, no visit to Beaufort is complete without indulging in some Low Country fare, such as the shrimp gumbo from Gullah Grub Restaurant, which appeared on Anthony Bourdain’s show “No Reservations.” Located on St. Helena Island, the restaurant, like Beaufort, is worth the drive.
Location: Beaufort is on the southeastern coast of South Carolina. The closest airports are in Charleston, S.C. (about 70 miles away), and Savannah, Ga. (about 50 miles).
Mazurek is a writer based in Austin. Her website is travellikeanna.com.
Please Note
Potential travelers should take local and national public health directives regarding the pandemic into consideration before planning any trips. Travel health notice information can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's interactive map showing travel recommendations by destination and the CDC's travel health notice webpage.