The new 10-minute-long version is part of Swift’s strategy to reclaim control of the masters of her first six albums, which music manager Scooter Braun purchased and then sold to investors. When Jake G. also got caught in the snare, some pop culturati encouraged him to get out of town until the heat cooled off. Meanwhile, App in the Air, a virtual personal travel assistant, jumped in to help all Jakes escape by awarding $300 in travel credits to five of his namesakes.
The contest was created by the company’s public relations firm, the Decker/Royal Agency, which randomly chose the winners out of nearly 125 submissions. The youngest participant was an 11-year-old who was likely listening to cribside lullabies when “All Too Well” debuted. The entries walked a delicate line between Team Jake and Team Taylor: “It’s been a tough week for this Jake” and “Not all Jakes are evil, Taytay,” two applicants wrote. We spoke with one of the Jakes — Jacob “Jake” Karl from Hoboken, N.J. — and heard from the others about how they plan to spend their windfall. Note that Nashville does not appear on any of their itineraries. No need to risk an awkward encounter.
Karl, a 25-year-old business analyst at a wealth management fund, read about the contest in Travel & Leisure. “I wasn’t sure it was real at first. Just because I am Jake, I can enter this contest?” he said. “But I am very happy I did.”
Karl, whose go-to Swift song is “Blank Space” from 2014, said he will put the credit toward a February ski trip to Vail, Colo., with his boyfriend, who is also named, yep, Jake. Afterward, he will fly to Seattle to visit his brother and sister-in-law and meet his new niece. (At the time of publication, she was neither born nor named Taylor.) “The timing worked out great,” he said. “It came right as I was starting to plan trips for next year.”
Karl acknowledged that Jake has become a very common name; it ranked as the 319th most popular moniker last year and 96th in 2000, according to the Social Security Administration. But he has a new appreciation for it. “It really worked out for me in this case,” he said. “I am happy again with the name Jake.”
And the other winning Jakes . . .
Jake S. from Colorado, age 26
“I’ll be using my credit to take my wifey for an anniversary vacation to show Taylor that the real Jakes are good guys. Got to clear our name and squash the beef!”
Jake M. from Ohio, age 27
“My best friend Ben moved to New York a few years ago from Cincinnati, where we’re both from. He’s the one that really got me into Taylor Swift and I haven’t been able to visit him since he moved. I entered this contest so we could finally listen to ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ together for the first time — so excited!”
Jake L. from Colorado, age 37
“I plan on using the credits to help my friend in Tannersville, New York. He’s bringing the town back to life with the Boathouse Restaurant and other local attractions.”
Jake B. from California, age 25
“I’m planning a trip to Spain to visit a friend who lives out there with his mom.”