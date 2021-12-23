The contest was created by the company’s public relations firm, the Decker/Royal Agency, which randomly chose the winners out of nearly 125 submissions. The youngest participant was an 11-year-old who was likely listening to cribside lullabies when “All Too Well” debuted. The entries walked a delicate line between Team Jake and Team Taylor: “It’s been a tough week for this Jake” and “Not all Jakes are evil, Taytay,” two applicants wrote. We spoke with one of the Jakes — Jacob “Jake” Karl from Hoboken, N.J. — and heard from the others about how they plan to spend their windfall. Note that Nashville does not appear on any of their itineraries. No need to risk an awkward encounter.