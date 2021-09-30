In the Maldives, Reefscapers, a team of consultants and marine biologists that partners with hotels on reef restoration projects, was able to salvage 5,000 branching colonies and 2,500 massive colonies from Gulhi Falhu in the South Malé Atoll that would have otherwise been destroyed by development. During the summer of 2020, Reefscapers relocated the colonies to the lagoon and dive-center area near the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort on Furanafushi Island. According to Thomas Le Berre, a coastal oceanographer and co-founder of Reefscapers, this was no small task at a time when the pandemic had sent many international biologists away and restrictions prevented the team from going ashore on Furanafushi Island. The replanted corals have already attracted marine life to the lagoon, and guests at the hotel can sign up for workshops and snorkeling tours led by a Reefscapers marine biologist.