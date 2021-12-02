In addition to consulting airline and governmental sites (such as the Safe Travels Program in Hawaii and the U.S. State Department’s Covid-19 Country Specific Information site), Quigley recommends plugging your departure and arrival locations into the Sherpa platform to generate a list of requirements and restrictions. These may include both testing and vaccination requirements, so find out which vaccinations are accepted and what kind of proof you will need to show. In some cases, you may need to obtain a booster shot to travel. In Israel, for example, some visitors must have received a third shot if it has been more than six months since their second, and the European Union is considering setting an expiration of nine months on vaccinations.