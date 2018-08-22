This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Save $600 on the Czech Republic Hiking — Vienna to Prague trip with REI Adventures. The nine-day adventure costs $2,299 per person (vs. $2,899) for members and $2,599 for nonmembers. Lifetime membership costs $20. Price includes hotel accommodations, guides and support vehicle, entrance fees to attractions and taxes. Sale applies to all departures in 2019. Book by Sept. 3. Info: 800-622-2236, rei.com/adventures.

The all-inclusive Grand Sirenis Matlali Hills Resort & Spa, near Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta, is offering up to 49 percent off tropical-view junior suites. The nightly rate starts at $160 per room and includes buffet meals with drinks; three a-la-carte themed dinners per week; 24-hour snacks, water, soft drinks and beer; WiFi; various activities; and taxes. Also, book at least three nights and receive a f ree lobster dinner. Rate is typically from is $240. Valid through Oct. 31. Info: sirenishotels.com.

Receive a $50 gas card and vouchers worth $150 when you book at least two consecutive nights at any of 50 accommodations in Ontario’s Cottage Country, a recreational region about two hours north of Toronto. Lodging prices vary. For example, an early October weekend at the Deerhurst Resort Muskoka starts at about $546, including taxes and resort fees. Use the six $25 vouchers individually or together at more than 80 attractions, restaurants and shops. Book lodging by Aug. 30 and register the confirmation number online. You will receive the vouchers and gas card at check-in. Stay Sept. 7-Oct. 31. Info: 833-239-0341, www.thegreatcanadianwilderness.com.

Sea

St. Hilda Sea Adventure, a family-run small-ship operator, is offering 50 percent off several last-minute cruises in Scotland. The deal applies to the September and October departures of the six-night Isle of Skye and the Small Isles, the five-night Scottish Castles & Sheltered Sea Lochs and the five-night Hebridean Cruise: the Sounds of Mull, Luing, Shuna & Jura. The Hebridean cruises start at $479 per person double (down from $958) and include all meals, snacks, afternoon tea, pre-dinner aperitif, wine with dinner and taxes. Book by Oct. 1 and request the Hebridean Offer. Info: sthildaseaadventures.co.uk.

American Queen Steamboat Company has a sale on 18 cruises in the Pacific Northwest and the South. With the Holiday Cruises Sale, save $800 to $1,600 per stateroom on cruises departing October through December. For example, save $1,400 on the Plantation Holidays cruise, which starts at $1,699 per person double (plus $159 port charges) and sails round trip from New Orleans on Dec. 16. Price includes pre-cruise stay at the InterContinental New Orleans, hop-on/hop-off bus excursions in each port, and wine and beer with dinner. Book by Aug. 31. Info: 888-749-5280, americanqueensteamboatcompany.com.

Air

WOW air has a sale to 11 destinations in Europe for travel September through December. Flights start at $129 each way, although that low price is typically available on only one leg of a round-trip flight. For example, a basic economy ticket from BWI Marshall to Paris starts at $379, with taxes. Basic economy permits one personal item but does not include luggage, food or pre-assigned seating. Fare on airlines starts at $525. Sale applies to first 5,000 seats purchased. Book at wowair.us.

Package

World Spree is offering a seven-night trip to Myanmar from $2,099 per person double. The Exotic Myanmar tour includes round-trip air from New York to Yangon; three internal flights; seven nights’ hotel in Yangon, Mandalay and Bagan; 11 meals; several tours with entrance fees; airport transfers; and taxes. Priced separately, the trip costs about $2,300. The lowest price applies to several May 2019 departures. Info: 866-652-5656, worldspree.com.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.