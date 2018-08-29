The Spring House Hotel on Block Island, R.I., above, is offering a $451 deal on two-night stays that includes round-trip ferry tickets, lunch or dinner vouchers and taxes. (Block Island Tourism Council)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Stretch summer into shoulder season and beyond with two deals on Block Island, R.I. At the Spring House Hotel, the island’s oldest and largest hotel, a two-night stay starts at $451 and includes two round-trip ferry tickets (valued at $100), $50 lunch or dinner voucher and taxes. Travel midweek in September. Info: 401-466-5844, springhouseblockisland.com. From Oct. 8-May 20, earn a free third night at the Blue Dory, a bed-and-breakfast by Crescent Beach. Three nights starts at $373, with taxes — a savings of $186. Info: 401-466-5891, blockislandinns.com.

Save up to 62 percent on stays at the Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas Resort Golf & Spa in Los Cabos, Mexico. With the “Summer Fall Super Sale,” Grand Studio rooms start at $302 a night, including taxes; typical rate is from $795. Book by Sept. 30; stay through Dec. 22. Info: 800-344-3349, solmar.com.

Intrepid Travel is offering 15 percent savings on more than 200 Central America and South America trips for travel Oct. 1-March 31. For example, an eight-night Best of Costa Rica tour departing Feb. 2, Feb. 16 or March 9 now starts at $2,040 per person single or double, a savings of $360 (single travelers are matched with roommates of the same gender); the trip, which travels round trip from San Jose, Costa Rica, includes eight nights of accommodations, land transportation, several sightseeing tours, 13 meals, arrival airport transfer and taxes. Book by Sept. 6. Info: 800-970-7299, intrepidtravel.com .

Sea

With Celebrity Cruises, save up to $400 and receive one or four free amenities, depending on the cabin category. The “Seven Seas Sale” applies to more than 600 cruises and Cruisetours lasting at least four nights and departing through April 30, 2020. The first two guests save $100 each on a shared ocean-view or veranda cabin; $150 for Concierge Class and AquaClass; and $200 for suites. For the free perks, choose the Classic Beverage Package, unlimited WiFi, prepaid tips or $150 onboard credit. (Guests in suites earn all four; everyone else gets one). In addition, the third and fourth guests sharing the same cabin save 50 percent on the fare. Prices vary. For example, the seven-night “Alaska Northern Glacier” cruise departing Vancouver on May 10 starts at $3,699 per couple, with taxes — a savings of $200, plus the perk. Book by Sept. 5. Info: 888-751-7804, celebritycruises.com.

Crystal Cruises is offering savings of $250-$1,000 per person on select 2018 and 2019 European river cruises. For example, a “Danube Serenade” cruise from Budapest to Vienna on Crystal Mozart departing March 30 starts at $2,640 per person double (plus $175 port charges) after $500 savings; trip includes beverages, tips, shore excursions and WiFi. Book by Sept. 30. Info: 888-722-0021, crystalcruises.com .

Air

Air Tahiti Nui has a sale on flights from Los Angeles to Papeete, Tahiti. Round-trip fare starts at $994, with taxes; other airlines are matching, but fare typically starts at about $1,300. Lowest sale fares apply Nov. 13-Dec. 13, and Jan. 7-March 31; some flights are sold out, and sale does not apply to flights returning Nov. 19-28. Maximum stay is 15 days. Fare from Washington to Los Angeles, booked separately, starts at about $267. Buy by Sept. 16 at airtahitinui.com .

Package

Book a tour with Friendly Planet Travel by Tuesdayand receive additional savings on more than 65 international trips. For example, save an extra $300 along with an early booking discount of $600 on a 12-night “Beautiful Bhutan” trip. The trip, after a $900 discount, starts at $5,199 per person double and includes round-trip airfare from Los Angeles to Bangkok; three flights within Bhutan; 12 nights of lodging in six locations; land transportation; 30 meals; sightseeing tours; tour director; and taxes (round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, booked separately, starts at about $267). Request promo code LABORDAY18. Info: 800-555-5765, friendlyplanet.com .

Andrea Sachs and Carol Sottili

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.