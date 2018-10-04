This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

●For Creole Heritage Month, Bay Gardens Resorts, a collection of four properties on St. Lucia , is offering 50 percent off stays through Oct. 31. Rates start at $88 per night at Bay Gardens Inn, $93 at Bay Gardens Hotel and Bay Gardens Marina Haven, and $153 at Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa. Promo includes daily Creole breakfast and lunch for two, starter pack with local refreshments, shuttle between properties, nonmotorized water sports activities and six one-hour passes to Splash Island Water Park. Add 20 percent tax. Minimum three-night stay. Book by Oct. 8. Info: 877-620-3200 , baygardensresorts.com

The Revolution Hotel, a new boutique property in Boston’s South End, is offering an introductory rate on stays through March. Rooms start at $100, plus $14 tax; the usual rate is from $150. The 164-room property, which will open on Dec. 5, includes such features as room numbers in the Red Sox typeface and bathroom walls lined with tiles reminiscent of the colors of subway lines. Book by Oct. 31. Info: 617-848-9200, therevolutionhotel.com.

Sea

Book a South Pacific sailing with Paul Gauguin Cruises and receive a $100 shipboard credit per person. The deal, which can be combined with an ongoing deal offering half-price rates and free airfare from Los Angeles, applies to all itineraries through 2020. Pricing varies. For example, the seven-night Tahiti & the Society Islands cruise departing Dec. 8 starts at $3,995 per person double (plus $139 port charges). Price includes round-trip airfare from Los Angeles to Papeete, Tahiti. Book by Nov. 10. Info: 800-848-6172, www.pgcruises.com.

Intrepid Travel is offering 30 percent off its Southeast Asia adventure cruises departing December through February. For example, the Feb. 2 departure of the Thai Islands Coastal Cruise, which travels round trip from Phuket, starts at $2,128 per person single or double, including taxes — a savings of $912. (Single travelers are matched with roommates of the same gender.) Book by Oct. 31. Info: 800-970-7299, intrepidtravel.com.

Save $2,000 on select departures of Abercrombie & Kent’s new Egypt trip, part of its Luxury Family Journeys program. The 10-day Family Egypt & the Nile starts at $5,495 per person double, and children ages 17 and younger sharing a cabin with an adult save an additional $500. In addition, solo travelers pay a reduced single supplement of $1,495, a $500 discount. Price includes four nights at the Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza, a four-night cruise, 23 meals, most gratuities, airport transfers and taxes. Internal air of $685 is extra. Depart in March, June or July. Info: 888-611-4711, abercrombiekent.com.

Air

Lufthansa is offering sale fares from Washington Dulles to several cities in Europe. Round-trip fare to Copenhagen, for example, starts at $489, including taxes; other airlines are matching. Book by Oct. 9. Depart Oct. 28-Dec. 13 and return by June 13. Info: lufthansa.com.

Package

With Great Value Vacations, save $250 on 12 itineraries in South Africa. For example, the Classic South Africa: Cape Town & Safari tour departing in mid-May starts at $3,116 per person double. Trip includes airfare from Washington Dulles to Cape Town, with return from Johannesburg; flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg; four nights at the Southern Sun Cullinan hotel in Cape Town; three nights at the Shepherd’s Tree Game Lodge in Pilanesberg National Park, with daily safari drives and all meals; one night at the Sandton Sun hotel in Johannesburg; tours; breakfasts; transfers; and taxes. Use promo code SA250 and book by Oct. 31. Info: 800-896-4600, greatvaluevacations.com.

— Andrea Sachs and Carol Sottili

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.