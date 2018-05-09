A train passes over Scotland’s Glenfinnan Viaduct. CIE Tours is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Month with discounts on select tours to Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England. (Russell Cheyne/Reuters)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Save $100 on a glamping ad­ven­ture with Collective Yellowstone at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont. The package starts at $350 a night for two people and includes luxury tent accommodations with private bath; daily breakfast featuring seasonal Montana dishes; in-tent refreshments and snacks, plus a nightly campfire with gourmet s’mores; and personal concierge services. Add 10 percent tax and an amenity fee of $52 to $103, based on length of stay. Book by Monday using promo code MOMDAY; stay June 22-Oct. 2. Two-night minimum required on weekends. Info: 970-445-2033, collectiveretreats.com/retreat/collective-yellowstone.

The Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort in Phoenix, is offering a package with up to 40 percent savings. The Summer All-Inclusive special starts at $254 per night and includes luxurious accommodations; daily breakfast, lunch and dinner for two ($232 value); resort fee ($28); parking ($12); and 20 percent off spa treatments. Room alone averages $250. Add 13 percent tax. Stay through Labor Day. Info: 602-955-6600, arizonabiltmore.com/summer-all-inclusive.

CIE Tours is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Month with discounts on select tours to Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England. For example, the seven-night English Knights & Wizards tour departing July 28 and Aug. 4 starts at $2,690 per person double for teachers and their families — a savings of $300. The tour departs from London and includes lodging in five locations in England and Wales, 17 meals, motorcoach transportation, guided tours and taxes. Deal applies to current and retired teachers; credentials required. Book by calling 800-559-0388 and use promo code TEACH18. Info: cietours.com/us/teachers.aspx.

Sea

Aranui 5, a deluxe passenger-freighter ship, is offering all passengers a 10 percent discount on its June 12 French Polynesia cruise; seniors (age 60 and older) get 10 percent off the Oct. 2 departure. The 13-night cruise starts at $4,030 per person double, plus $294 taxes — a savings of $448. The ship travels round trip from Papeete, Tahiti, and docks at nine islands. Info: 800-972-7268, aranui.com.

Air

Aer Lingus has extended its sale on summer travel to destinations across Europe. For example, round-trip fare from Washington Dulles to Manchester, England, starts at $835, including taxes. Fare on other airlines starts at $944. Minimum stay of Saturday night required. Travel July 1-Aug. 22. Book by May 16 at aerlingus.com.

Package

Club Med has a sale with discounted rates, up to $400 in air credits and free upgrades. Plus, kids younger than 4 stay free. The deal applies to eight all-inclusives in Florida, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos, Guadeloupe and Martinique. For example, a three-night package at Club Med Cancun Yucatan in early June costs $1,800 for two people and includes round-trip air from Washington Dulles to Cancun, Mexico; club room accommodations; all meals and drinks; taxes; and $120 annual membership fee. The savings: $1,179. Travel restrictions, such as minimum-night stay and room category, vary by property. Book by June 19; travel through Dec. 22. Info: 888-932-2582, clubmed.us.

Vacation Express has deals on packages to the Dominican Republic, Grand Bahama Island and Cozume l, Mexico. For example, a six-night trip to the Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana starts at $799 per person double for the June 15 and Aug. 17 departures. Price includes nonstop air from BWI Marshall; six nights at Occidental Caribe; meals and drinks; activities, including a water park and tennis; and taxes. Book by May 18. Depart by August, with last departure date dependent on destination. Rates vary by date and hotel. Info: 800-309-4717, vacationexpress.com/baltimore-early-booking-deals.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.