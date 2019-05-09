Save up to 30 percent on several Kimpton properties in Florida, including the Vero Beach Hotel and Spa. (Kimpton Hotels)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

With Frontiers International Travel, save 20 percent on fishing packages at H2O Bonefishing in Freeport, Grand Bahama. The package starts at $1,196 per person double for three nights, a savings of $299. Price includes waterfront accommodations at the Pelican Bay Hotel, breakfasts and daily guided fishing outings on 17-foot skiffs; fishing equipment is not included. Three-night minimum required. Travel June 1-July 6. Info: 800-245-1950, frontierstravel.com/h2o-bonefishing.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is offering up to 30 percent off several properties in Florida. The Make a Splash in Florida deal applies to the Kimpton Epic Hotel in downtown Miami, the Surfcomber and Angler’s hotels in South Beach, and the Vero Beach Hotel and Spa. Savings vary. For example, a night at the Surfcomber in mid-June starts at $243, including taxes, a savings of $68. Book by June 30; stay through Sept. 30. Info: 800-546-7866, ihg.com/kimptonhotels.

With REI Adventures, save $1,000 on its New Zealand Biking — Trails of the South Island trip and $200 on its Backpacking Joshua Tree National Park in California. The nine-day New Zealand cycling trip costs $3,999 per person double, including taxes, for members and $4,499 for nonmembers departing late 2019 through early 2020. For late 2020 travel, the trip costs $4,299 for members and $4,799 for nonmembers. The four-day Joshua Tree Backpacking trip costs $899 for members and $999 for nonmembers; departures through fall 2020. Book May 17-27. A lifetime membership costs $20. Price includes accommodations, some meals, guides and transportation, gear and more. Info: 800-622-2236, rei.com/adventures .

Sea

Alexander+Roberts is offering 50 percent off seven departures of its Great Lakes & French Canada & St. Lawrence cruise. The nine-night cruise aboard the 202-passenger MV Victory II starts at $3,350 per person double, plus $429 port charges. The cruise sails between Detroit and Montreal. Price includes meals, open bar, WiFi, shore excursions, onboard tips and airport transfers. Depart in July, August and October. Info: 800-221-2216, alexanderroberts.com.

Princess Cruises is offering u p to $500 in shipboard credits, complimentary gratuities and two-for-one deposits, plus up to 30 percent off select cruises booked by June 4. The credit is based on cruise length, destination, date and stateroom category. For example, the 10-day Panama Canal with Costa Rica & Caribbean cruise departing Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Dec. 10 starts at $969 per person double, plus $350 taxes. The first and second guests receive $50 each for an interior or oceanview cabin and $100 for higher categories. All four guests sharing a cabin receive gratuities. Info: 800-774-6237, princess.com .

Air

South African Airways has extended its sale on flights from Washington D ulles to Johannesburg and Cape Town. Round-trip fare to Johannesburg starts at $749; to Cape Town, fares start at $859, including taxes. Depart Oct. 26-Dec. 9. For travel Aug. 11-Oct. 25, round-trip fare starts at $879 to Johannesburg and $949 to Cape Town. Other airlines are matching. Restrictions include a Sunday-night minimum stay. Book at flysaa.com by May 31.

Package

Save $100 per person on vacation packages to Germany, Switzerland and Austria with Great Value Vacations. For example, a four-night Vienna Explorer trip departing in early November starts at about $1,150 per person double and includes round-trip air from Washington Dulles to Vienna; four nights at the Arcotel Wimberger hotel with breakfasts; Vienna hop-on, hop-off bus tickets; entry to Mozart House; and taxes. Use code WANDERLUST by May 31. Info: 800-896-4600, greatvaluevacations.com.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.