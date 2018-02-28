Children play on the beach in Asbury Park, N.J., where the rock-themed Asbury Hotel is offering guests a second night free. (Mel Evans/AP)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Receive a free second night at the Asbury Hotel, a beachy-rocker property in Asbury Park, N.J. Two-night stays start at $126 weekdays and $225 weekends, including taxes. Use promo code 2FOR1. The 110-room hotel features live music in the lobby, an exhibit by celebrity photographer Danny Clinch (he interned with Annie Leibovitz) and a rooftop venue with sunrise yoga and outdoor movies. Info: 732-774-7100, theasburyhotel.com.

Hotel Vermont, in Burlington, has a breadmaking-class special with a dinner credit. The package starts at $478 per couple and includes one night’s accommodations; a Sunday-morning lesson at the Brot Bakehouse School and Kitchen in nearby Fairfax; a $100 credit for dinner at Juniper, the hotel’s restaurant; and taxes. The class typically costs $98 per person. Valid on select weekends throughout the year, such as the Baking with Wild Starter Cultures class on March 18. Info: 855-650-0080, hotelvt.com/home

Hotel 50 Bowery, a boutique hotel on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, is offering 25 percent discounts on weekends and 20 percent off on weekdays. For example, a Sunday stay in late April starts at $218, including taxes, for a savings of $71. Book the Reawaken to Spring Savings deal by April 30; stay through June 30. Request promo code JVSPRING18. Info: 855-464-6201, jdvhotels.com/hotels/new-york/nyc/hotel-50-bowery-nyc/specials/spring-campaign.

Sea

Windstar Cruises is offering free air and a pre-cruise hotel stay on its luxury yacht cruises in Tahiti. The deal applies to itineraries of seven, 10 and 11 days. For example, the seven-day Dreams of Tahiti that sails round trip from Papeete on Nov. 1 starts at $4,699 per person double and includes round-trip air from Los Angeles to Papeete, one pre-cruise night and one post-cruise day room at Le Méridien Tahiti, transfers and taxes. The brochure price is $9,599 and round-trip air is typically more than $1,400. Info: 877-203-5729, windstarcruises.com.

Receive a $500 discount on Central Holiday’s seven-night cruise along the Croatian coast. The Cruising the Adriatic trip from Dubrovnik to Split starts at $998 per person double for the April 28 departure and $1,149 for the May 12 sailing. Add $95 port charges. The voyage on the 41-passenger M/S Prestige includes 14 meals, shore excursions and airport transfers. Book by March 31. Info: 800-935-5000, centralholidays.com/Special-Offers.

Air

Southwest has a sale on nonstop flights booked by March 8. For example, round-trip air from Washington Dulles to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., starts at $154, with taxes; fare on other airlines starts at $203. Travel restrictions vary by destination. For domestic routes, travel March 13-June 13 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Holiday blackout dates apply; 21-day advance purchase required. Info: southwest.com.

Package

Book a 2018 escorted tour with Globus or an independent trip with Monograms to I taly, Britain or Ireland and receive a $150 airfare credit. Travelers can also combine the air discount with 5 percent off the land portion. For example, Globus’s seven-night Best of Southern England trip, which departs in late September, starts at $2,315 per person double after the airfare credit and $89 land discount. Trip includes round-trip airfare from Washington Dulles to London; seven nights’ lodging in London, Stratford-upon-Avon, Bath and Brighton; nine meals; motorcoach transport; guided tours; and taxes. Book the airfare credit deal by March 27 and the land discount by April 24. You must book the flights through Globus or Monograms and fly on United, Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines or Brussels Airlines. Info: 866-755-8581, globusjourneys.com/special-offers/europe-vacations/airfare.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.