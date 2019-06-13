Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel is offering 15 percent off suites in the Guatemalan jungle. (iStock)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel in Guatemala is offering 15 percent off suites. The Summer Escape to the Jungle promotion starts $788 for two nights (normally $927) and includes a $50 spa credit, breakfast and taxes. Stay at least two nights through Sept. 30. Info: laslagunashotel.com.

Book four nights, including a Sunday, at Meadowmere Resort in Ogunquit, Maine, and receive Sunday lodging for $1. Pricing varies by room type and dates. For example, a four-night stay beginning on a Sunday in early August starts at $780, including tax, a savings of about $200. Valid July 8-Aug. 30. Request promo code STAY4. Info: 207-646-9661, meadowmere.com/specials/summer-stay-special.

Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa, just outside Los Angeles , is offering a midweek special with more than 50 percent savings. The Mountain Playcation deal starts at $99 a night (normally about $209) for a standard room with two queen beds or a king bed plus a sofa bed. Add 7 percent tax and $20 resort fee. Valid Sunday to Wednesday, through Aug 31. Info: 909-336-1511, lakearrowheadresort.com.

Sea

Seabourn’s Summer Opportunity Sales Event is offering a variety of promotions, including suite upgrades, air discounts, shipboard credits and Internet packages. For example, book an oceanview suite for $4,499 per person double (plus $450 taxes) on the 11-night Canada & New England Fall Foliage cruise departing Montreal on Aug. 30 and receive an upgrade to a veranda suite (valued at about $1,400), a $500 air credit, a $500 shipboard credit per suite and a five-hour Internet package (worth about $50). Book by July 31. Airfare must be booked via Seabourn. Info: 800-442-4448, seabourn.com.

Hurtigruten has extended its free airfare deal on select Antarctica cruises. For example, the 18-day Chilean Fjords, Antarctica — White Christmas Adventure departing on Dec. 13 starts at $12,080 per person double, with taxes. Price includes round-trip air from New York’s JFK, Miami or Los Angeles airports to Santiago, Chile; all transfers between the airport, hotel and pier; and one pre- and post-cruise hotel stay. As an alternative to the free flight, the cruise line is offering passengers a $1,000 air credit. Book by July 1 at 888-282-5781. Info: hurtigruten.com.

Air

South African Airways has extended its fare sale from Washington Dulles to Johannesburg and Cape Town. Round-trip fare to Johannesburg starts at $749 (usual fare is $879); fare to Cape Town starts at $859 (typical fare is $948), including taxes. Depart Oct. 26-Dec. 9. Restrictions include a Sunday-night minimum stay. Book at flysaa.com by July 31.

Package

Save $100 on Gate 1 Travel’s already discounted six-night trip to Budapest and Prague. The Feb. 13 departure from New York starts at $699 and includes airfare to Budapest, with return from Prague; three nights’ lodging in each city; motor coach transport between cities; daily breakfast; and taxes. Book by June 17 using promo code WPBDPS100. Info: 800-682-3333, gate1travel.com.

— Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.