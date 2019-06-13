This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel in Guatemala is offering 15 percent off suites. The Summer Escape to the Jungle promotion starts $788 for two nights (normally $927) and includes a $50 spa credit, breakfast and taxes. Stay at least two nights through Sept. 30. Info: laslagunashotel.com.

Book four nights, including a Sunday, at Meadowmere Resort in Ogunquit, Maine, and receive Sunday lodging for $1. Pricing varies by room type and dates. For example, a four-night stay beginning on a Sunday in early August starts at $780, including tax, a savings of about $200. Valid July 8-Aug. 30. Request promo code STAY4. Info: 207-646-9661, meadowmere.com/specials/summer-stay-special.

Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa, just outside Los Angeles , is offering a midweek special with more than 50 percent savings. The Mountain Playcation deal starts at $99 a night (normally about $209) for a standard room with two queen beds or a king bed plus a sofa bed. Add 7 percent tax and $20 resort fee. Valid Sunday to Wednesday, through Aug 31. Info: 909-336-1511, lakearrowheadresort.com.

Sea

Seabourn’s Summer Opportunity Sales Event is offering a variety of promotions, including suite upgrades, air discounts, shipboard credits and Internet packages. For example, book an oceanview suite for $4,499 per person double (plus $450 taxes) on the 11-night Canada & New England Fall Foliage cruise departing Montreal on Aug. 30 and receive an upgrade to a veranda suite (valued at about $1,400), a $500 air credit, a $500 shipboard credit per suite and a five-hour Internet package (worth about $50). Book by July 31. Airfare must be booked via Seabourn. Info: 800-442-4448, seabourn.com.

Hurtigruten has extended its free airfare deal on select Antarctica cruises. For example, the 18-day Chilean Fjords, Antarctica — White Christmas Adventure departing on Dec. 13 starts at $12,080 per person double, with taxes. Price includes round-trip air from New York’s JFK, Miami or Los Angeles airports to Santiago, Chile; all transfers between the airport, hotel and pier; and one pre- and post-cruise hotel stay. As an alternative to the free flight, the cruise line is offering passengers a $1,000 air credit. Book by July 1 at 888-282-5781. Info: hurtigruten.com.

Air

South African Airways has extended its fare sale from Washington Dulles to Johannesburg and Cape Town. Round-trip fare to Johannesburg starts at $749 (usual fare is $879); fare to Cape Town starts at $859 (typical fare is $948), including taxes. Depart Oct. 26-Dec. 9. Restrictions include a Sunday-night minimum stay. Book at flysaa.com by July 31.

Package

Save $100 on Gate 1 Travel’s already discounted six-night trip to Budapest and Prague. The Feb. 13 departure from New York starts at $699 and includes airfare to Budapest, with return from Prague; three nights’ lodging in each city; motor coach transport between cities; daily breakfast; and taxes. Book by June 17 using promo code WPBDPS100. Info: 800-682-3333, gate1travel.com.

— Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.