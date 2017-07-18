This story will be updated with more of the best travel bargains around the globe.

Package

Sourced Adventures is offering a Northern Lights trip to Iceland for not much more than the hotel alone. The five-day trip starts at $799 per person double and includes a round-trip flight from BWI Marshall on WOW air, four nights at the Hotel Cabin or similiar standard hotel in Reykjavik, daily breakfast and northern lights tour. Sign up for an additional $50 off. Four nights at Hotel Cabin typically costs $668 for two guests. Select departures October through April. Info: 888-684-5571, www.sourcedadventures.com.

Sea

Save 40 percent on the Aug. 28 departure of Adventure Life’s Iceland, Greenland and Baffin Island: Arctic Circle Traverse cruise. The 18-day voyage, which travels from Reykjavik, Iceland, to Ottawa, starts at $7,737 per person double for a Category F cabin; the usual rate is $12,895. Price includes all onboard meals, shore landings per daily program, and taxes and port charges. Add $695 for the mandatory transfer package, which includes one night’s hotel in Reykjavik with breakfast, one night’s hotel in Ottawa and charter flights from Reykjavik to Akureyri and from Iqaluit to Ottawa. Info: 406-541-2677, www.adventure-life.com.

Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at publish date, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.