Save up to $700 on the Best of Portugal package from Friendly Planet Travel. Above, a transit station in Lisbon. (Pedro Nunes/Reuters)

This week's best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Thompson Hotels is offering up to 25 percent off suites and 15 percent off standard rooms at its 10 properties in North America and Mexico. For example, a Thompson suite or executive suite at the Thompson Nashville starts at $600 a night, with taxes — a 25 percent savings. A standard deluxe room at Thompson Zihuatanejo in Mexico starts at $320, a savings of 15 percent. Book through April 30 for stays through Sept. 4. Use promo code STESCAPE. Two-night minimum required. Info: 855-880-1240, thompsonhotels.com.

Fresco Tours is offering a 500-euro discount (about $568) on its 10-night guided walking tours along Spain’s Camino de Santiago. The trip starts at about $2,614 per person double and includes accommodations, meals, two guides, support vehicle, luggage transport and taxes. Some itineraries cover the last 90 miles of the route; other slower-paced options follow the final 60 miles. The discount applies to select departures in April and June through October. Book by May 1 and request promo code WP500€. Info: 888-246-6089, frescotours.com.

With Great Bike Tours, save $200 on two departures of its South Carolina Bike & Boat Tour. The six-day ad­ven­ture from Hilton Head to Charleston starts at $2,695 per person double and includes five nights’ lodging in Hilton Head, Beaufort and Charleston; 10 meals; bikes; full van support and three guides; water transport; activities, such as a storytelling performance about the Gullah-Geechee culture; and taxes. Depart April 21 or 28. Info: 802-777-2009, greatbiketours.com.

Sea

CroisiEurope Cruises has discounted the 2019 departures of several European cruise itineraries. For example, the seven-night Andalusia: Tradition, Gastronomy and Flamenco cruise, which sails round trip from Seville, Spain, starts at $1,486 per person double and includes drinks, shore excursions and taxes — a savings of up to $372 on select July and August departures. Info: 800-768-7232, croisieuroperivercruises.com.

Save 20 percent on select sailings in Alaska and Mexico with Disney Cruise Line. For example, the seven-night Alaskan cruise departing Vancouver on May 20 starts at $2,380 per person double, plus $183 in port fees. The deal applies to a veranda stateroom (Category VGT) aboard the Disney Wonder. Info: 800-951-3532, disneycruise.disney.go.com.

Air

Aer Lingus has a sale on summer flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to Dublin. Round-trip fares start at $574, including taxes. The lowest fares do not include checked bags. Travel July 1-Aug. 22; blackout dates apply. Book by April 3 at aerlingus.com.

Package

With Friendly Planet Travel, save up to $700 on its Best of Portugal package. The trip starts at $3,099 per person double for the May 14 departure. The savings breakdown: a $400 early booking discount (book by April 4) and an extra $300 savings (book by April 2). Also, save $550 on five departures in June and September through November; price varies by date. The escorted tour includes round-trip air from Newark to Porto, with return from Lisbon; nine nights’ lodging in four cities; 12 meals; tours; ground transportation; airport transfers; and taxes. Info: 800-555-5765, friendlyplanet.com.

— Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.