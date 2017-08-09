Peregrine Adventures is offering 20 percent off most of its international trips, including Tuscany in Italy. (Dina Mishev/For The Washington Post/Dina Mishev/For The Washington Post)

This post will be updated.

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Peregrine Adventures, a small, group-ad­ven­ture-travel company, is offering 20 percent off most of its international trips, including those to Egypt, Uganda, Sri Lanka, Costa Rica and Tuscany in Italy. For example, the 15-day Explore Azerbaijan, Georgia & Armenia itinerary, which departs Oct. 7 and 14, costs $2,792 per person double, down from $3,490. Price includes 14 nights’ hotel accommodations; 14 breakfasts, two lunches and six dinners; private bus and metro transportation; activities, such as visits to UNESCO World Heritage sites and wineries; and taxes. Book by Aug. 31; depart by Dec. 14. Info: 855-832-4859, peregrineadventures.com.

Air

Southwest has a systemwide sale on nonstop flights booked by Aug. 17. For example, round-trip air from Washington Dulles or Reagan National to Atlanta starts at $128, with taxes; flights from BWI Marshall to New Orleans start at $128 round trip. Twenty-one-day advance purchase required. For domestic destinations, travel on all days but Friday and Sunday, from Aug. 29 to Feb. 14. Blackout dates and other restrictions apply. By comparison, the fare to New Orleans typically starts at $200. Info: www.southwest.com.

Package

With CheapCaribbean.com, book a seven-night Caribbean package (or longer) on National Relaxation Day (Aug. 15) and receive $100 off. For example, with the discount, eight nights at the all-inclusive Tamarijn Aruba costs $1,645 per person double. Price includes round-trip air from Washington Reagan or BWI Marshall, all meals and beverages, and a slew of activities. Travel Aug. 15-Dec. 31. Info: 800-786-0435, www.cheapcaribbean.com.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at publish time, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.