This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

La Colección Resorts is offering 50 percent off the rates at a dozen properties in Mexico. The special applies to resorts in such beach destinations as Cancun, Chetumal, Cozumel and Los Cabos. For example, the Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun starts at $214 per person double, including taxes, down from $282; the Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta starts at $146 per night, down from $292. Both resorts are adults-only and all-inclusive. Book by Sept. 7; travel by Dec. 12 and use promo code LABOR2017.

Info: 800-343-7821, www.lacoleccionresorts.com.

Conestoga Ranch, a glamping resort in northern Utah, is discounting weekday September stays by 50 percent. Prices vary, depending on accommodations. For example, the Traditional Tent starts at $75 per night and the Conestoga wagon goes for $80, including taxes. Stay Sunday through Thursday, Sept. 4-28. Book by Monday. Guests also receive 20 percent off rentals of ATVs and water equipment. Use promo code LongSummer.

Info: 844-GO-GLAMP, www.conestogaranch.com.

The Red Lion Inn, a historic property in the Berkshires, is offering 25 percent savings. The Endless Summer sale rate starts at $149 per night (plus $14 tax) for a deluxe queen room, a savings of $49. The 125-room inn in Stockbridge, Mass., was founded in the late 1700s and features a year-round heated outdoor pool. Stay Sunday-Thursday through Sept. 28, except Sept. 3 blackout date. Info: 413-298-5545, www.redlioninn.com.

Sea

With AdventureSmith Explorations, couples save $800 on select Baja's Bounty cruises aboard the 84-passenger Safari Endeavour. The seven-night trip, which sails round trip from La Paz, Mexico, starts at $2,595 per person double (plus $220 port charges). Sale applies to four departures in December and one in January. Book by Sept. 30 for non-holiday cruises and by Nov. 1 for trips departing on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. Info: 877-620-2875, www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/bajas-bounty.

Air

Aer Lingus has a sale on nonstop flights from Washington Dulles to Dublin. The round-trip fare starts at $566, including taxes. Travel Nov. 1-March 31; holiday blackouts apply. Minimum Saturday-night stay required. By comparison, connecting flights start at $618. Book by Sept. 6 at www.aerlingus.com.

Package

Book a package with JetBlue Vacations and save 15 percent on the base airfare. The airline is also offering discounts on select hotels. For example, a four-night trip to Florida in October starts at $921 per person double, a savings of $466. Price includes nonstop round-trip air from Reagan National to Fort Lauderdale, accommodations at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach and taxes. Travel through Nov. 7, except Fridays-Sundays and holiday blackout dates. Book by Sept. 6 at www.jetblue.com/vacations/sale/15-off-air.

British Airways has a sale on a five-night London vacation. The deal starts at $740 per person double and includes round-trip air from Washington Dulles or BWI Marshall to Heathrow, lodging at the Royal National Hotel, daily breakfast and taxes. Book by Sept. 26 and travel by March 31. Priced separately, the trip costs about $1,100 more. Info: www.britishairways.com.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.