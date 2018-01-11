EF Go Ahead Tours is offering up to $400 off select trips, including its Highlights of Eastern Europe, which stops in Prague. (MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Book by Feb. 2 and save up to $400 on select trips with EF Go Ahead Tours. For example, the Highlights of Eastern Europe tour departing March 26 starts at $1,769 per person double, a $400 savings. The trip includes 13 nights’ lodging in Budapest, Vienna, Prague, Warsaw and Krakow, Poland; 18 meals; six tours; motorcoach transport; and taxes. Request promo code RESOLUTION. Info: 800-590-1161, goaheadtours.com.

Sea

Celebrity Cruises is offering up to $400 in savings, plus perks. For the Stateroom Savings, the first two guests sharing a cabin save $50 on an inside cabin, $100 on an ocean-view or veranda cabin, and $150 on concierge class or AquaClass. Also, two passengers in an ocean-view stateroom or one in a higher category can choose two free amenities: the classic beverage package, prepaid gratuities, unlimited WiFi or a $150 onboard credit. For the suite-class perks, two guests in a suite-class cabin each save $200 and receive all four goodies. Additional guests in any category save 50 percent on fares. Cruise prices vary. For example, the 10-night Hawaii cruise departing Vancouver on Sept. 21 costs $2,299 for the first two guests in a veranda stateroom and $799 for the third guest — a savings of $800. Add $327 for taxes. Book by Jan. 31; travel Feb. 1 through April 30, 2019. The deal applies to cruises of four nights or longer, with some exceptions. Info: celebritycruises.com/cruise-deals/special-offer.

Viking River Cruises is offering free airfare on select 2018 and 2019 European river cruises, plus a $150 discount on select 2019 cruises. For example, with the discount, the Waterways of the Tsars cruise departing Moscow on Oct. 11, 2019, starts at $5,349 per person double. Price includes WiFi, airport transfers, shore excursions, lunch and dinner with beer and wine, port charges and airfare from Washington, which typically starts at about $800 round trip. Book by Jan. 31. Info: 800-304-9616, vikingrivercruises.com.

Air

Alaska Airlines has a sale on nonstop service from BWI Marshall to San Diego. The round-trip fare starts at $237, including taxes. Other airlines are matching, but fares typically start at about $350. Fly Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Saturdays through March 14. Advance purchase of 21 days required. Book by Monday at alaskaair.com.

Qatar Airways has a sale on flights booked by Tuesday. Sample round-trip fares from Washington Dulles start at $796 to Mumbai, $818 to New Delhi and $870 to Bangkok, including taxes. Travel through Dec. 10. Other airlines are matching. In addition, book a business-class ticket by Tuesday and receive a $30 voucher for the Qatar Duty Free outlets at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. Info: qatarairways.com/en-us/homepage.html

Package

La Compagnie, the all-business-class airline, is offering a package with a stay in a boutique hotel in Paris. The deal starts at $3,240 for two passengers and includes round-trip air from Newark, to Charles de Gaulle Airport, one night at the Grand Amour Hotel and taxes. For a room at the Hotel Marignan, off the Champs-Elysees, pay from $3,380. Book by Jan. 21; travel Jan. 27-March 15. By comparison, the flight alone starts at $1,800 for one person. Info: 800-218-8187, lacompagnie.com/en/boutique-duo-offer-us.

With South African Airways Vacations, save 10 percent on 2018 packages to Africa. For example, save $339 on the Affordable Cape and Safari Break tour, which starts at $3,060 per person double and departs April 1-May 31 and Aug. 11-Sept. 30. Price includes round-trip air from Washington Dulles to Johannesburg; three domestic flights; four nights at the Cape Milner Hotel in Cape Town; three nights at Chisomo Safari Camp in the Karongwe Private Game Reserve; 13 meals; tours and safari drives; airport transfers; and taxes. Book by Feb. 28. Info: 855-359-7228, flysaavacations.com.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.