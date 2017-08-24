This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Warwick Paradise Island-Bahamas, a new adults-only, all-inclusive resort, is extending its Paradise Summer Savings promotion. With the deal, save up to 44 percent on nightly rates and receive spa credits ranging from $30 to $150 based on length of stay and room type. Rates start at $335 for an island-view room, down from $592. Each guest in this room category receives $30 for stays of three or four nights; $50 for five or six nights; and $75 for a week or longer. Price includes all meals, snacks and beverages; WiFi; daily activities, including tennis and biking; and gratuities and taxes. Book by Sept. 21; travel by Nov. 22. Info: 888-645-5550, warwickhotels.com/paradise-island-bahamas.

The National Park Service is waiving admission fees at dozens of national parks, monuments, seashores and other sites. The free days are Sept. 30, for National Public Lands Day, and Nov. 11-12, for Veterans Day weekend. Savings vary. For example, a weeklong pass to Yellowstone and Grand Teton costs $50 per car; at Yosemite, $30; and at Acadia in Maine, $25. Also, parkgoers ages 62 and older should purchase their $10 senior lifetime pass before Monday, when the price increases to $80. Info: www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm.

Pay for two nights at any of the Kennebunkport Resort Collection’s seven properties and receive a free third night. The collection of boutique hotels along the southern Maine coast includes the oceanfront Tides Beach Club, the downtown Kennebunkport Inn and the Cottages at Cabot Cove, situated on a tidal cove. For example, a three-night stay at the Cottages at Cabot Cove in late October starts at $461, including taxes — a savings of $189. Travel Sunday-Thursday, starting Sept. 4; end dates vary by property.

Info: 800-573-7186, www.kennebunkportresortcollection.com/special-offers.

Sea

Crystal Cruises is offering a Crystal Clear Choices promo on select sailings. The deal includes a cruise discount, air credit or shipboard credit, with amounts based on the voyage. For example, with the Autumn in New England cruise departing Quebec on Sept. 26, choose from a $400 savings per person, a $500 air credit or a $600 shipboard credit. The seven-night cruise starts at $2,235 per person double, plus $350 for port charges. Book by Sept. 30 at 800-446-6620. Info: www.crystalcruises.com.

Air

Alaska Airlines has a sale on flights to several West Coast destinations. Round-trip air from Washington Dulles to Los Angeles starts at $216, including taxes; flights from BWI Marshall to San Diego start at $236. Other destinations include San Francisco, Seattle and Portland, Ore. Book by Monday and at least 21 days in advance of your trip. Travel Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, Sept. 12-Oct. 4. By comparison, other airlines are charging from $250 to $400 for flights to San Diego. Info: www.alaskaair.com.

United Airlines has a sale on domestic travel. Sale applies to flights from Washington Dulles to Denver, Atlanta, Austin, San Antonio and Raleigh/Durham, N.C. For example, nonstop air to San Antonio starts at $352 round trip for basic economy and from $382 for economy. Other airlines are matching. Travel by Feb. 14, except Fridays and Sundays and select blackout dates. Twenty-one-day advance purchase required. Book by Aug. 31 at www.united.com.

Package

Book by Aug. 31 and save up to $1,000 per couple on smarTours 2018 European itineraries. For example, save $1,000 on the nine-night Treasures of Portugal tour, which starts at $2,099 per person double for the April 17 and May 1 departures. Pay by check and receive an additional $100 off per person. The Portugal package includes round-trip air from Newark, N.J., to Porto, with return from Lisbon; nine nights’ accommodations in Porto, Coimbra, Evora and Lisbon; motorcoach transportation and tour guide; 11 meals; several tours with entrance fees; airport transfers; and taxes. Info: 800-337-7773, www.smartours.com/destinations/europe.

