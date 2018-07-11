Friendly Planet has a sale on its packages to India. It applies to seven itineraries in 2018 and 2019, including the six-night Taj Mahal Express tour. (R.S. Iyer/AP)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

At the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Va., save more the longer you stay. With the Summer Stay & Save deal, receive 10 percent off one-night stays, 15 percent off two nights and 20 percent off three nights or more. Rates in early August start at $212 per night for a three-night stay, down from $265. With taxes, the total amount is $818. Valid through Sept. 30. Info: 888-444-6664. omnihotels.com.

Nisbet Plantation Beach Club, on the Caribbean island of Nevis, is offering a 50 percent discount. The September Sampler rate, which includes breakfast, starts at $170 per night, plus $39 taxes and fees; usual rate starts at $340. Stay Aug. 18-Oct. 3 Info: 800-724-2088, nisbetplantation.com.

Seven Stars Resort and Spa, on Grace Bay Beach on Turks and Caicos, is offering discounted rooms and a resort credit on stays of at least four nights. Save 30 percent on garden and ocean-view rooms, and 35 percent on oceanfront accommodations between Aug. 11 and Oct. 31. Oceanfront guests also receive a $200 resort credit toward food and beverages. Rooms start at $333 a night or $1,219 for four nights, with tax. Book by July 31. Info: 844-332-5315, sevenstarsgracebay.com.

Sea

Azamara Club Cruises has a special on select voyages with shipboard and shore excursion credits, beverage packages, free WiFi and other extras. Book an interior or ocean-view stateroom and receive a $500 credit, unlimited WiFi for two devices ($40 daily value), $200 spa credit and premium beverage package ($16 per person per day). Veranda staterooms and suites receive a $700 credit, $250 spa credit, unlimited WiFi for two devices, ultimate beverage package ($22), dinner at the Chef’s Table ($95 per person) and washing service for two bags of laundry. Deal applies to 70 voyages. For example, an interior cabin on the 10-night Circle Cuba voyage, which sails round trip from Miami on Nov. 10, starts at $3,167 per person double, including port charges. Book the Experience More promo by Aug. 31. Info: 855-262-6272, azamaraclubcruises.com/luxury-cruise-deals/experience-more .

Air

Southwest has a sale on nonstop flights. For example, round-trip air from Washington Dulles to Nashville starts at $264, including taxes; fare on other airlines starts at $312. Round-trip air from BWI Marshall to Cincinnati starts at $134, including taxes; fare on other airlines starts at $212. Travel restrictions apply, such as travel Aug. 21-Dec. 19 on domestic routes. Blackout dates apply. 800-435-9792. Book by July 20 at southwest.com .

Alaska Airlines has a sale on flights from Reagan National to West Coast destinations such as San Francisco, Los Angeles and Portland, Ore. For example, round-trip air to Seattle starts at $436, with taxes; fare to Portland starts at $366. Book by July 16 at least 21 days in advance. Travel Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, from Sept. 12 to Nov. 14. Other airlines are matching. Info: alaskaair.com.

Package

Friendly Planet has a sale on its packages to India. The sale applies to seven itineraries in 2018 and 2019. For example, the six-night Taj Mahal Express tour departing April 3 starts at $1,199 per person double — a savings of $400. The trip includes round-trip air from New York to Delhi; accommodations in Delhi, Agra and Jaipur; ground transportation; daily breakfast, one lunch and one dinner; daily guided tours with entrance fees; airport transfers; and taxes. Book by Aug. 2 and request promo code INDIA2018. Info: 800-555-5765, friendlyplanet.com/vacation-packages/asia/india.html .

Megan McDonough, Andrea Sachs and Carol Sottili

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.