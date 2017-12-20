Azamara Club Cruises is offering half-off fares to second passengers on select cruises such as the Iberian Passage Voyage departing from Lisbon. (Jose Manuel Ribiero/AFP/Getty Images)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Save $350 on Central Holiday’s Treasures of Greece tour. With the discount, the trip starts at $949 per person double and includes six nights’ lodging in four locations; daily breakfasts and three dinners; six tours with entrance fees; motorcoach transport with guide; and taxes. Depart Saturdays through March 28. Info: 800-539-7098, centralholidays.com/Consortia/winter-special.

Naya Traveler, which specializes in tailor-made itineraries in select international destinations, is offering new guests a $1,000 discount and returning travelers a $500 credit. The deal applies to trips departing in 2018 and lasting at least seven days. For example, the 10-day Ethi­o­pia trip costs $5,200 and $5,700 per person double, respectively. Price includes accommodations, private guides, activities and excursions, ground transfers and transportation, internal flights, some meals and taxes. Book by Jan. 31. Info: 301-358-5096, nayatraveler.com.

Sea

Star Clippers is offering two free nights of pre- or post-cruise hotel accommodations on select Mediterranean cruises. For example, book a five- or seven-night cruise departing in May, June, September and October and receive two nights with breakfast at the Radisson Blu 1835 Hotel in Cannes, France. The hotel rate typically starts at about $600 for two nights. Cruise fares vary. For example, the seven-night Star Flyer cruise sailing round trip from Cannes on June 9 starts at $1,690 per person double, plus $270 port charges. Info: 800-442-0551, starclippers.com.

With Azamara Club Cruises, receive half-off fares for the second guest sharing a cabin and free WiFi, depending on cabin category. The deal applies to select departures on or after May 5. For example, the eight-night Iberian Passage Voyage departing Lisbon on Sept. 21 costs $3,786 for the first passenger and $1,986 for the second guest, including taxes. Also, book an oceanview or higher stateroom and receive an unlimited Internet package for one device (worth about $20 a day). Book by Feb. 28 and use promo code BOGOHO. Info: 855-292-6272, azamaraclubcruises.com.

Air

Royal Air Maroc has a sale on nonstop flights from Washington Dulles to Casablanca, Morocco. Round-trip airfare starts at $788; connecting flights on other airlines start at about $850. Travel Feb. 1-15, although the fare is available outside those dates. Book by Jan. 31 at royalairmaroc.com.

SAS has a fare sale to Scandinavia. For example, with the Pre-Big Fare Sale, round-trip flights from Washington Dulles to Copenhagen start at $527, including taxes; air to Oslo starts at $477. Other airlines are charging at least $100 more. Book by Dec. 30 and travel Feb. 1-April 30. Info: flysas.com/en/us.

Package

Tripmasters is offering a deal on an independent trip to Costa Rica. The package in mid-March, for example, starts at $978 per person double and includes round-trip air from Washington to San Jose, Costa Rica; three nights at Casa Luna Hotel & Spa, near the Arenal Volcano; three nights at El Faro Beach hotel, near Manuel Antonio National Park; SUV car rental with manual transmission; and taxes. Priced separately, the trip would cost about $125 more. Info: 800-430-0484, tripmasters.com.

Andrea Sachs and Carol Sottili

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.