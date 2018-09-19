Save up to 30 percent on an all-inclusive package at the Conrad Cartagena, the brand’s first hotel in Colombia. (Fernando Vergara/AP)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

The Lodge at Chaa Creek, in a 400-acre private nature reserve in Belize, is offering a $121 special for stays through Oct. 31. The Belize Super Saver Offer includes luxury cottage accommodations; guided tours of the property’s Natural History Center, butterfly farm and Maya Medicinal Plant Trail; access to the Ruta Maya trail system; canoeing on the Macal River; morning bird walk with a naturalist; WiFi; and taxes. Use booking code SUPER18. Rates are per person double and typically run $389, plus $35 taxes. Info: 877-709-8708, chaacreek.com.

The Conrad Cartagena, the brand’s first hotel in Colombia, is unveiling an all-inclusive package with savings of up to 30 percent. The deal starts at $156 per person double (plus $29 taxes) and includes one night’s accommodations; three daily meals; beverages, including non-premium brand liquor, local beer and house wine; twice daily shuttle service to the walled city; and WiFi. Book by Nov. 15; travel through Dec. 22. Three-night minimum required. Info: conradcartagena.com.

The Kennebunkport Resort Collection, a group of boutique properties along the Maine Coast, has a fall promotion with discounts of 25 percent plus a $25 dining credit on Sunday-Thursday stays. The Fall Color Therapy deal runs through Oct. 25 at nine properties and Nov. 29 at select properties. Rates vary. For example, the Lodge on the Cove in Kennebunkport starts at $145 with taxes, down from $185. Blackout dates and minimum-stay restrictions vary. Dining credit is per room. Info: 800-573-7186, www.kennebunkport

resortcollection.com.

Sea

With St. Hilda Sea Adventures, save 10 percent on all 2019 cruises in Scotland. The deal applies to 10 itineraries, such as the Scottish Castles and Sheltered Sea Lochs trip and the Magical Outer Hebrides and Shiant Isles cruise. Savings vary. For example, the eight-night Malt Whisky and Scottish Wildlife Cruise departing on June 6 costs $1,517 per person, a savings of about $165, and includes all meals, with wine at dinner; transport to the Islay distilleries; and taxes. Book by Oct. 15 and use promo code WPSC10. Info: sthildaseaadventures.co.uk.

Star Clippers is celebrating National Singles Week by waiving single supplements on select 2018 and 2019 Caribbean, Mediterranean and Southeast Asia cruises. For example, for three departures in February and March, the seven-night Treasure Islands cruise that sails round trip from St. Maarten starts at $1,400 per person single, a savings of $700. Add $235 in taxes. Info: 800-442-0551, starclippers.com.

Air

Air New Zealand has a $998 round-trip fare from Los Angeles to Auckland, plus a free stopover in a second New Zealand city, including Wellington, Christchurch or Queenstown. Travel Nov. 12-Dec. 3 or Feb. 19-June 20; some dates are sold out. For the cheapest fares, fly Monday through Thursday; seven-day minimum stay required. Book by Sept. 30 at www.airnewzealand.com.

Package

Apple Vacations has deals to the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and Hawaii. For example, a seven-night trip to Cancun departing Nov. 3 or Nov. 10 starts at $849 per person double, a savings of about $265. Price includes nonstop round-trip air from BWI Marshall to Cancun, seven nights at the all-inclusive Reflect Krystal Grand Cancun and taxes. Book the Pick Your Paradise promo by Oct. 4. Info: 800-517-2000, applevacations.com.

Andrea Sachs and Carol Sottili

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.