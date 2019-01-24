South African Airways has a sale on round-trip flights from Washington Dulles to destinations in South Africa, including, an $859 fare to Cape Town (pictured). (Rodger Bosch/AFP/Getty Images)

This week's best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Surtrek is offering 20 percent off its Salta Wine & Hiking ad­ven­ture in Argentina. The six-night tour costs $4,650 per person double (down from $5,813) and includes accommodations, all meals, hikes, wine tastings, visits to historical sites, land transfers, museum entrance fees, guides and taxes. Book by March 31. Depart year-round, though September through March are the best months to visit. Salta is in northwestern Argentina, at the foot of the Andes Mountains. Info: 866-978-7398, surtrek.com.

Save up to 45 percent on stays of at least three nights at Sailrock Resort, a luxury resort in South Caicos in Turks and Caicos. The Warm Luxury Winter Sale starts at $481 per night and includes daily breakfast in the Great House Restaurant, round-trip flight from Providenciales to South Caicos, and airport transfers. Add 12 percent tax and 10 percent service charge. Book by Feb. 28; travel through Dec. 21. The normal rate is $875 per night. Info: 800-929-7197, sailrockresort.com.

The city of San Luis Obispo, on California’s Central Coast, is offering $100 cash to visitors who book two consecutive nights at one of more than 35 properties. The offer applies to the first 500 reservations made in 2019 for stays through March 31, except Feb. 16-17 blackout dates. Hotel rates vary. For example, a two-night stay in a king deluxe room at Apple Farm Inn starts at $415, including taxes and fees. For info on the Money for a Rainy Day promo: sanluisobispovacations.com.

Sea

Peregrine Adventures is offering couples free companion fares on several Asia ad­ven­ture cruises and solo travelers 30 percent off the rate. For example, the eight-day North Vietnam Coastal Cruising: Danang to Hanoi cruise starts at $2,335 per couple and $1,635 for singles. Price includes seven breakfasts, three lunches and six dinners; land and sea transportation; vegetarian lunch at Hue Pagoda; guided walking tour of the pagoda; visits to Thien Duong caves and Phong Nha National Park; and taxes. Book by Feb. 11; travel by May 14. Use promo code 66921 for the buy-one-get-one-free deal. If booking as a solo customer, please reference promo code 66920. Info: 855-832-4859, peregrineadventures.com.

Ponant is offering savings of up to 30 percent on select 2019 and 2020 cruises. For example, the April 19, 2020, departure of the seven-night Iles du Ponant cruise in western France starts at $2,121 per person double, including taxes — a savings of $909. The deal applies to more than 100 cruises around the globe; discounts vary based on itinerary. Info: 888-400-1082, us.ponant.com/cruises.

Air

South African Airways has a sale on round-trip flights from Washington Dulles to South Africa. The fare starts at $749 for Johannesburg and $859 to Cape Town, including taxes. Travel through March 31. For the $905 sale fare to Johannesburg, travel April 1-May 31. Other airlines are matching. Book by Jan. 29 at www.flysaa.com.

Package

Air Tahiti Nui has package deals to islands in the South Pacific. For example, the five-night Take Me To Tahiti package starts at $1,499 per person double for travel through March 31. The price includes round-trip air from Los Angeles to Papeete, Tahiti; round-trip ferry to Moorea; five nights’ lodging with breakfasts at the Manava Moorea Beach Resort & Spa; and most taxes. Priced separately, the trip costs about $266 more. The sale also applies to other itineraries that combine visits to several islands, including Bora Bora. Book by Feb. 15. Air from Washington to Los Angeles starts at about $200 round trip. Info: 877-468-2448, airtahitinui.com/us-en .

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.