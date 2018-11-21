Save $250 on Goway Travel’s package to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. The deal includes airfare from Los Angeles to Sydney, home of the famous opera house and Sydney Harbour Bridge. (David Gray/Reuters)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Cyber Monday Deals

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels and Gemstone Collection is offering savings of up to 50 percent at 19 luxury properties, including in Boston, Miami, Orlando and San Antonio, and on the Caribbean island of Curaçao. Travel dates and restrictions vary by property. Book Nov. 23-25 at benchmarkcyberweekend.com and gemstonecyberweekend.com.

Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman has s avings of up to 50 percent, with nightly rates from $250, plus about 32 percent taxes and fees. Travel Dec. 21-April 11. Holiday restrictions and blackout dates of Feb. 11-21 apply. Book Nov. 22-25 at margaritavilleresortgrandcayman.com.

Save up to 50 percent at the Woodstock Inn & Resort in Woodstock, Vt. Discounted rates start at $179 per night; bed-and-breakfast packages start at $199. Add 10 percent tax and nightly $33 resort fee. Valid on weekday stays Nov. 27-June 27. Book on Nov. 26 at woodstockinn.com.

Perillo’s Learning Journeys is offering savings of up to $500 per couple on the Valentine’s Day Live Like a Local itinerary in Sorrento, Italy. The Feb. 10 trip starts at $1,498 per person double and includes nonstop air on Alitalia from New York to Rome, six nights’ lodging with continental breakfasts, walking tour of Sorrento, limoncello tasting, airport transfers and taxes. Book on Nov. 26 at learningjourneys.com.

Wild Terrains, a tour operator that specializes in small-group tours for women, is offering $150 discounts on its trips to Mexico City. Rates start at $1,850 per person double and include accommodations, most meals, transportation, all activities and taxes. Use promo code CYBERWEEKEND to book Nov. 22-27 at wildterrains.com/our-experiences.

Pulitzer Amsterdam, a property with guest rooms in 25 interlinked 17th- and 18th-century canal houses, is offering 25 percent off stays of at least two nights from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28. Deal includes daily breakfast and one cocktail per person. Rate for two nights starts at about $480, plus 6 percent tax. Book Nov. 26-Dec. 1 with promo code CYBERMON at pulitzeramsterdam.com.

Receive 25 percent discounts at five Archer Hotel properties, plus get a round of free cocktails at its locations in Manhattan, Austin and Napa, Calif., and free breakfast at its properties in Burlington, Mass., and Florham Park, N.J. Travel through March 31. Two-night minimum stay required; rates vary. Book at archerhotel.com/book/cyber-monday-2018 from Nov. 26-Dec. 3.

Muy’Ono Hospitality, which manages properties in Belize, is offering 50 percent off room rates, plus VIP arrival service that includes a private escort through customs and a free cocktail. Deal applies to certain properties. Rates vary. Travel Jan. 1-April 15; book Nov. 23-26 at muyono.com.

Cunard has a promotion on select 2019 voyages on all three ships: the Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth. Book through Nov. 28 and receive a free double upgrade, plus f ree drinks and gratuities in the Princess Grill and Queens Grill Suites. The special applies to transatlantic crossings and cruises in Alaska, Asia, Australia, Europe and New England and Canada. Fares start at $729 per person double. Add $55 to $735 in taxes and port fees. Info: 855-371-7201, cunard.com.

SAS has a fare sale from Washington Dulles to destinations throughout Europe, including Stockholm, Amsterdam and Paris. Round-trip fare starts at $399 to Scandinavia, including taxes. Book by Nov. 26; travel Jan. 8-May 17. Info: flysas.com/us-en.

Package

Goway Travel is offering savings of $250 per person on a trip to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. The 11-night package starts at $2,699 per person double and includes airfare from Los Angeles to Sydney, with return from Nadi, Fiji; flights from Sydney to Auckland and from Auckland to Nadi; four nights’ stay in Sydney, four nights’ stay in Auckland and three nights in Fiji; several tours; airport transfers in Fiji; and taxes. Travel April 1-Sept. 17. Fare from Washington to Los Angeles, priced separately, starts at about $265. Book by Dec. 31. Info: 888-414-0246, goway.com .

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.