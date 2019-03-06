Travelers can save $400 per person on SmarTours’ Great Cities of Eastern Europe package, which starts at $3,299 per person double and includes airfare from New York to Warsaw (pictured), with return from Helsinki. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Three Kimpton properties in Portland, Ore. — Hotel Monaco Portland, Hotel Vintage Portland and RiverPlace Hotel — are offering a Spring Fling package with room discounts of up to 25 percent, free parking ($40 to $45 daily value) and other perks, including a bottle of wine per room for guests age 21 and up. Prices vary. For example, a two-night stay at Hotel Monaco starts at $399, including taxes, down from $503. Book by March 23. Two-night minimum required for a stay through June 30. Info: ihg.com/kimptonhotels.

Save $200 on a seven-day active ad­ven­ture in South Carolina with VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations. The Charleston to Savannah: A Southern Reel trip costs $2,395 per person double and includes six nights’ lodging; 12 meals; use of custom bike and helmet; full van support; sightseeing activities, such as a Lowcountry boil and a kayak tour of salt marshes; transfers; and taxes. Depart May 5. Info: 855-445-5518, vbt.com.

Save at least 15 percent with an end-of-ski-season deal at the Peaks Resort an Spa, a ski in, ski out property in Telluride, Colo. The deal applies to stays from March 28 through April 7, the ski resort’s closing day. Rates vary. For example, the last Saturday of the season starts at $238 for an alpine king room, including taxes. By comparison, a weekend night in March starts at $466. Info: 888-696-6734, thepeaksresort.com.

Sea

Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering savings of up to $3,000 per person on select 2019 and 2020 cruises in the South Pacific. Savings vary by itinerary and stateroom category. For example, the seven-night Society Islands & Tahiti Iti cruise departing July 27 or Aug. 31 starts at $4,995 per person double (plus $149 port charges), a savings of $1,100. Price includes round-trip airfare from Los Angeles or San Francisco, airport transfers and gratuities. Book by March 16. Info: 800-848-6172, pgcruises.com.

With Princess Cruises, receive up to $600 in shipboard credits, free room upgrade and fares from $99 for additional guests. The Come Back New sale applies to cruises departing from fall 2019 through spring 2020. Credit amount is based on cruise length and stateroom category. Rates vary. For example, the seven-day Vietnam & Thailand cruise departing Singapore on Feb. 23, 2020, starts at $949 for the first two passengers and $279 for the third and fourth guests sharing an interior room, which comes with a $200 onboard credit. Add $100 in taxes per person. Book by April 30. Info: 800-774-6237, princess.com.

Air

Air New Zealand has a sale on round-trip fares starting at $798, including taxes, from Los Angeles to several New Zealand cities, including Auckland and Christchurch. On other airlines, the fare to Auckland starts at about $1,040. For the lowest price, fly Monday through Thursday, and between April 12 and June 15, July 27 and Sept. 17 and between Nov. 1 and Dec. 10. Book by March 18 at airnewzealand.com. The flight from Washington to Los Angeles starts at about $300.

Package

Save $400 per person on SmarTours’ Great Cities of Eastern Europe trip. The package starts at $3,299 per person double for the Oct. 19 departure. Price includes airfare from New York to Warsaw, with return from Helsinki; 13 nights’ lodging in six cities; ground transportation; 18 meals; tours; airport transfers; and taxes. Pay by check and receive an additional $100 off. Book by March 29. Info: 800-337-7773, smartours.com.

— Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.