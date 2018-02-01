This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

College students can save more than 50 percent on a Costa Rica package. The Pura Vida 2018 deal costs $1,075 per person double and includes five nights split between Tabacon Thermal Resort & Spa in Arenal and El Mangroove resort on the Gulf of Papagayo (you can do the math); two nights at Hotel El Presidente in San Jose; daily breakfast; unlimited entry to the thermal experience at Tabacon; eight-day car rental; 20 percent spa discount at Tabacon; and taxes. Book by April 15 at sales@tabacon.com. Use promo code GRAD2018; valid college ID required. Travel May 1-June 20. By comparison, summer rates at Tabacon average $338 a night and rates at El Mangroove go for $220 a night. Info: 855-822-2266, tabacon.com .

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a hotel credit or free 50-minute activity at more than 200 participating properties. For example, at the Royalton Park Avenue in Manhattan, receive a $50 credit for the hotel’s restaurant, Asellina; rates are from $320 a night, with taxes. At Galeria Plaza Reforma in Mexico City, guests can participate in a Mexican cooking lesson at its restaurant, Almara; rates are from $148 a night, with taxes. The credit is for $50 or 50 euros or pounds, depending on the local currency. Book by Dec. 31; stay through March 31, 2019. Info: 866-990-9491, preferredhotels.com/offers/golden-anniversary-offer.

The Red Lion Inn, in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, is offering a Winter Hibernation Special, with savings of 30 percent. For example, a weekend night in early March starts at $216 (plus $21 tax); usual rate is from $309. Book by Feb. 11; travel through March 29. Info: 413-298-5545, redlioninn.com/travel-accommodations-offers.

Sea

American Cruise Lines is offering savings on select departures aboard its new 175-passenger American Constitution, which is scheduled to launch in April. For example, save $1,200 per stateroom on the Nov. 8 and Dec. 23 departures of the 10-night American Revolution itinerary, which sails round trip from Baltimore. Rate starts at $4,705 per person double, plus $330 port charge. The ship stops in Washington; four ports in Maryland, including Cambridge, a first-time cruise destination; and three places in Virginia. Info: 800-460-4518, www.americancruiselines.com.

Princess Cruises has an anniversary sale with up to $600 in onboard credits plus one free night at a specialty restaurant. The deal applies to select cruises and cruisetours departing summer 2018 through spring 2019. Credit amount varies by trip length and cabin category. For example, book an interior or oceanview cabin on a cruise lasting six to nine days and receive $150 per stateroom. For the $600 credit, reserve a balcony, mini-suite or suite on a cruise of at least 13 days. The specialty dining perk applies to all four guests sharing a cabin. Cruise rates vary. For example, the seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers departing Vancouver on May 26 starts at $614 per person double for an interior cabin. Dining choices on the Star Princess include the Crown Grill (normally $29 per person) and Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria ($25) Add $205 in taxes and port charges. Book by Feb. 14. Info:800-774-6237, princess.com.‬‬‬‬

Air

Buy a round-trip international ticket to Japan and receive discounted flights within Japan on All Nippon Airways. The ANA Experience Japan deal offers three tiers of discounted round-trip fares – $105, $144 or $203 – depending on route. For example, the round-trip fare between Tokyo and Shonai is $105, down from $303. Travel through March 24; book at least three days in advance. Travelers must reside outside of Japan and can book the international ticket on any airline. Prices may fluctuate due to exchange rates. Info: ana.co.jp/en/us/promotions/share/experience_jp.

Package

Ritz Tours is offering early-booking savings on its 2018 vacations. For example, s ave $100 per person on the Discover Vietnam tour, which starts at $2,800 per person double. Trip includes air from New York to Hanoi, with return from Ho Chi Minh City; two domestic flights; eight nights’ hotel in Hanoi, Hue, Hoi An and Ho Chi Minh City; overnight cruise on Halong Bay; 24 meals; tours with entrance fees; motorcoach transport and tour guide; airport transfers; travel insurance; and taxes. Also, use promo code RITZ2018 to receive an extra $50 off. Book by Feb. 28. Info: 888-345-7489, ritztours.com.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.