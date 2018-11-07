Save up to 30 percent on select 2019 river cruises with U by Uniworld, including the Magnificent Moselle and Rhine cruise from Frankfurt to Cologne, Germany. (Michael Probst/AP)

The week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania is offering a two-night Winter Family Memories package for stays Jan. 2-March 16. For example, a two-night midweek stay in mid-January starts at $783 for two adults and two children ages 11 or younger, including accommodations in the main lodge; unlimited skiing and snowboarding from time of arrival until closing on checkout day; daily breakfast; $90 dining credit; pizza meal; one-per-person sessions of bowling, roller skating, mini-golf and snow-tubing; one game-room card per child; and taxes. Priced separately, the package for four would start at $1,122, for a total savings of $339. Info: 866-437-1300, 7springs.com .

Hotel 50 Bowery in New York City is offering a deal with up to 20 percent off rates plus a hotel credit. With the Perks Stack Up deal, stay two nights and save 15 percent and receive a $50 credit; for three or four nights, save 20 percent and earn a $75 and $100 credit, respectively. Rates start at $159 per night, plus 15 percent and $3.50 taxes and a $20 facility fee. The credit applies to dining only at Rice & Gold, the Crown, in-room dining and the mini bar. Book by Jan. 31 for stays through March 31. Info: 855-464-6201, jdvhotels.com.

G Adventures has a sale on Asia trips, with 15 to 30 percent off. The deal applies to select departures of eight tours, including the seven-day Bangkok to Chiang Mai Express tour, the 14-day Thailand and Laos Adventure and the seven-day Sailing Sri Lanka’s South Coast. Sample pricing: The 10-day Nepal: Himalaya Highlights tour departing Nov. 22 starts at $2,214 per person, including taxes; the Feb. 10 departure starts at $2,079. Book by Nov. 16. Info: 800-676-6230, gadventures.com .

Sea

Save up to 30 percent on select 2019 river cruises with Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection and its new active line, U by Uniworld. The Our Best Offer deal applies to more than 200 voyages. For example, Uniworld’s 10-day Magnificent Moselle and Rhine cruise from Frankfurt to Cologne, Germany, starts at $3,499 per person double, down from $4,999. Add $220 in port charges. U by Uniworld’s new Northern France at a Glance cruise, which sails round-trip from Paris, starts at $1,679 per person, plus $170 port charges. The regular price is $2,399. Book by Dec. 31. Info: 866-883-3684, ubyuniworld.com .

Book a grill suite on a select Cunard cruise and receive free drinks and gratuities on cruises of seven nights or longer. For example, the price for a 10-night Alaska cruise sailing round-trip from Vancouver on May 31 starts at $5,729 per person double (plus $232 taxes) for a Princess Grill Suite; promo applies to unlimited drinks (except premium drinks priced at more than $12 each) and to daily tips, which would typically cost about $13.50 per person per day. The World of Adventure sale applies to more than 60 cruises; deadline to purchase is Jan. 31. Info: 800-728-6273, cunard.com .

Air

La Compagnie, an all-business-class airline, has a sale fare of $1,300 round-trip from Newark Liberty International Airport to Paris. The Winter Wonderdeal applies to select dates in November, December and January. There is no booking deadline, but the promo is based on availability. Fare typically starts at about $1,800 round trip. Info: 800-218-8187, lacompagnie.com .

Package

Apple Vacations is offering $100-per-person discounts on select Caribbean vacations. For example, a five-night package in mid-March to Cozumel, Mexico, with round-trip airfare from BWI Marshall, five nights’ all-inclusive lodging at Sunscape Sabor Cozumel Resort & Spa, airport transfers and taxes starts at $820 per person double after discount. The SuperSale deal applies to air-inclusive packages of at least five nights at select Secrets, Breathless, Dreams, Now, Reflect, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas. Request promo code 18AMR100 and book by Nov. 22. Info: 800-517-2000, applevacations.com .

Andrea Sachs and Carol Sottili

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.