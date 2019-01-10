This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Collette has a sale on several of its international tours, with hundreds of dollars in savings. For example, the 23-day Complete South America trip, which departs Lima, Peru, on Feb. 21 and March 7, starts at $9,399 for singles (usually $9,899) and $6,999 per person double (vs. $7,499). Price includes meals, accommodations, ground transportation, taxes and more. Other discounted trips include the Plains of Africa Kenya Wildlife Safari (save $500), the Colors of Morocco ($300) and Exploring New Zealand ($750). Info: 800-340-5158, collette.com.

Rocky Mountaineer, a Canadian luxury rail line, is offering two deals on select 2019 trips: Couples can save $240 on GoldLeaf Service or receive a $400 credit to spend on excursions, additional hotel nights, dining and other extras. For example, with the discount, the three-night First Passage to the West Classic, Vancouver-Lake Louise, ad­ven­ture starts at $2,843 per person double. Price includes four meals, two-day train ride, three nights’ hotel, train transfers, national park pass and taxes. Book the Classic Journey promo by Jan. 31. For a Stay and Play deal example: The six-night First Passage to the West Kananaskis Self-Drive from Calgary to Vancouver (or vice-versa) costs $6,634 for two adults and comes with the $400 credit. Book GoldLeaf or SilverLeaf service by March 1. Info: 877-460-3200, rockymountaineer.com.

Nolitan Hotel, a boutique property in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood, has a Winter Savings Promotion with up to 25 percent off through March 31. Rates vary. For example, a Sunday-night stay in early February starts at $156, including taxes — a savings of $43. Book by Jan. 15. Info: 212-925-2555, nolitanhotel.com.

Sea

Victoria Cruises is offering a two-for-one deal plus extra savings on last-minute Yangtze River cruises in China. Save up to 67 percent on select February departures of its Three Gorges Highlights cruise, which spends four nights sailing from Yichang to Chongqing or three nights on the reverse itinerary. Discounted fare starts at $240 per person double, including port charges, a savings of $585. A mandatory $45 shore excursion package (also two-for-one) and a $25 service charge in lieu of tips are extra. The cruise line is also offering two-for-one pricing on all other 2019 Yangtze River cruises booked by Feb. 28 at 800-348-8084. Cruise info: victoriacruises.com.

Air

Qatar Airways has a sale on flights from Washington Dulles to destinations around the world. For example, round-trip air to Bangkok starts at $706; to Kuala Lumpur, from $854; and to Mumbai, from $893. Taxes included. Book by Jan. 16; travel through May 30. By comparison, other airlines are charging at least $100 more to Bangkok. Info: qatarairways.com.

Cathay Pacific has sale fares from Washington Dulles to China and Southeast Asia. For example, round-trip fare to Guangzhou, China, starts at $678. Other airlines are matching, but fare typically starts at about $1,100. Depart by May 23. Book by Jan. 31 at cathaypacific.com/cx/en_US.html .

Package

Save an additional $100 on already discounted trips to Europe with Great Value Vacations. For example, a four-night Rome City Explorer trip departing in mid-March starts at about $966 per person double and includes round-trip airfare from Washington Dulles to Rome; four nights at the Duke Hotel with breakfast; airport transfers; and taxes. Priced separately, airfare alone costs about $1,050. Use code EXPLORE100 by Jan. 31 for the $100 savings. Info: 800-896-4600, greatvaluevacations.com.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.