Land

The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort on the Big Island’s Kohola Coast is celebrating its 25th anniversary with 25 percent off accommodations and activities, including kayaking, snorkeling and greens fees at the Mauna Kea and Hapuna Beach golf courses, plus 15 percent off at the resort’s Meridia Restaurant. Six-night minimum stay required. Rates vary. For example, a six-night stay in September starts at $2,317, including taxes and resort fees, a savings of $641. Valid through Dec. 21. Request promo code ER7. Info: 800-228-9290, westinhapunabeach.com.

Visit Philadelphia and Live Nation Philadelphia have teamed up to offer concertgoers a special with up to $230 in perks. The Visit Philly Live National Hotel Package includes accommodations at any of five participating hotels; hotel and venue parking at the Fillmore, Met or Wells Fargo Center (worth $40 to $50); two food items and two beverages, including alcohol, at the venue (up to $20 and $15 value for each item, respectively); two show poster s ($60); and late check-out. Live Nation show tickets are extra. Prices vary. The DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia City Center starts at $160 a night; the Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District starts from $173, and the Inn at Penn costs from $231, including tax. Valid through April 30. Info: visitphilly.com.

Surtrek is offering 20 percent off its seven-day Ecuador adventure that includes climbing Cayambe Volcano, the country’s third-highest peak. The trip costs $1,458 per person double and includes accommodations (hotels, haciendas and dorms in mountain refuges); private transportation; mountain guides and gear; most meals; national park entrance fee; and taxes. Book by March 30; available year-round, but October through January is the best time period. Info: 866-978-7398, surtrek.com.

Sea

With CroisiEurope Cruises, save $572 with an early booking deal on its Southern Africa: Travel to the Ends of the Earth trip. The eight-night adventure from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls starts at $7,537 per person double and includes flight from Johannesburg to Kasane; three nights onboard the African Dream; accommodations in a Johannesburg hotel and at the Cascades Lodge, on an island in the Zambezi River; all meals; land and water safaris in Chobe and Matusadona national parks; port fees and more. Valid on April-October cruises. Book at least two months in advance with promo code OP_AFRIQUE. Info: 800-768-7232, croisieuroperivercruises.com.

Azamara Club Cruises is offering a promotion with half off the price for a second guest sharing a cabin, $500 onboard credit per stateroom and free WiFi. The Set Sale deal applies to nearly 50 cruises departing after April 5. For example, the seven-night France Intensive cruise from Barcelona to Monte Carlo starts at $2,299 for the first passenger and $1,149 for the second passenger; port charges are an extra $94 per person. The cruise departs on April 13. Book by Feb. 22. Info: 855-292-6272, azamaraclubcruises.com.

Air

Avianca Airlines is offering a round-trip sale fare of $475 from Washington Dulles to San Salvador. Other airlines are matching, but fare typically starts at about $554. Travel Feb. 19-May 28. Minimum three-day stay required. Book by Feb. 28 at avianca.com/us/en.

Package

With Friendly Planet Travel, save an additional $100 on several previously discounted packages. For example, the five-night Tokyo Express package starts at $1,599 per person double after the $300 early booking discount (book by Feb. 28) and the extra $100 savings (book by Feb. 12). The independent trip includes round-trip air from Los Angeles to Tokyo; five nights at Hotel Okura Tokyo with breakfasts; city tour; transit card; airport transfers; and taxes. Request promo code EM012919. Round-trip air from Washington to Los Angeles starts at about $300. Info: 800-555-5765, friendlyplanet.com.

