This week's best travel bargains around the globe.
Icelandair is offering a fall sale to England, France and Scandinavia. For example, flights from Washington Dulles to Paris start at $499 round trip, including taxes; fare to London starts at $539. Book by June 23. Restrictions vary by destination. For example, for London, travel Sept. 10-Dec. 13. Info: icelandair.us.
Amtrak has a three-day flash sale on its Northeast Regional rail service, with rates from $9 one way. For example, one-way fare from Washington to Baltimore starts at $9; to Philadelphia, from $28; and to Richmond, from $19. Taxes included. Book June 20-22; travel July 17-Aug. 31. Info: amtrak.com.
