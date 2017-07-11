This post will be updated.

This week's best travel bargains around the globe.

Sea

Princess Cruises has a family special with discounted rates for additional guests sharing the same stateroom. With the deal, the third and fourth guests pay $99 each for seven-night Ocean Medallion-class Caribbean cruises and $199 each for 10-night trips. (Ocean Medallion is the cruise line’s new level of personalized service.) The deal applies to Regal Princess and Royal Princess sailings departing from November through April 2018. Savings vary. For example, an interior cabin on the seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruise departing Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Dec. 10 costs $858 each for the first two passengers and $99 each for the third and fourth members. (Normal price: $299.) Total for four, with taxes and port charges: $2,354. Info: 800-774-6237, princess.com.

Land

G Adventures is discounting more than 40 itineraries around the world. The Summer Escape Sale applies to last-minute travel departing before Sept. 30. For example, the nine-day Northern Thailand Explorer on Aug. 8 costs $799 per person, down from $999. The trip travels from Chiang Mai to Bangkok and includes seven nights in hotels and guesthouses, plus one night in a homestay; eight breakfasts, one lunch and two dinners; transportation; special activities, such as a cooking class in Chiang Mai and a bike tour in Sukhothai; and taxes. Info: 888-800-4100, gadventures.com.

Andrea Sachs

