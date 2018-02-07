This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.
On The Go Tours has a two-for-one sale on two trips in Europe. The Barcelona to Madrid trip starts at $1,998 per person double (was $3,995) and includes seven nights’ lodging in three- and four-star hotels, with breakfast; two dinners; guided sightseeing in Barcelona, Zaragoza, Pamplona, San Sebastian, Bilbao, Burgos, Salamanca, Avila and Madrid; special activities, such as a visit and tasting at San Sebastian Cider House; one-way airport transfer; private transportation; and taxes. Depart July 21. The seven-day Italian Expresso starts at $1,448 per person double (was $2,895) and includes six nights’ hotel, with breakfast; two dinners; Venice airport transfer by water taxi; tours of Venice, Verona, Lake Como and Milan; food demo and tasting in Genoa; Cinque Terre day pass; and taxes. Select departures July to September. Book by March 5. Info: 866-606-2960, onthegotours.com.
In honor of its 45th anniversary, Destination Hotels is offering a deal with 45 as the lucky number. Depending on the hotel, guests receive up to $45 or 45 percent off the rate, a $45 resort credit or a free fifth night on a four-night reservation. For example, rooms at Destination Residences Snowmass in Colorado start at $126, with taxes, down from $203 — a 45 percent savings. At Newpark Resort in Park City, Utah, a one-bedroom suite starts at $261; the pre-discounted rate was $418. Earn a $45 resort credit at La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio and L’Auberge de Sedona in Arizona. Book by April 30; travel by Dec. 30. Info: destinationhotels.com.
Streamsong Resort, 70 minutes southeast of Tampa, is offering an Experience Package that includes a free activity and a $50 resort credit per guest. Two-night minimum required. In late February, for example, the rate starts at about $1,400 per couple for two nights, including taxes and fees. Choose from among five activities, such as a two-hour bass fishing expedition (worth $250 each) or greens fees ($210) at any of the resort’s three golf courses, including its new Streamsong Black. Rate varies by season. Info: 888-294-6322, www.streamsongresort.com.
Hurtigruten is celebrating its 125th anniversary with up to $250 off its cruises along the Norwegian coast. The $250 discount applies to the 11-night cruise that sails round trip between Bergen and Kirkenes; the $100 savings applies to the six-night Bergen-to-Kirkenes cruise and the five-night return itinerary. Prices vary by season and ship. The 11-day cruise starts at $1,531 per person double; the six-night trip costs from $977; and the five-nighter is from $897, including taxes. Book by March 31; travel April 1 through March 31, 2019. Info: 888-297-7630, hurtigruten.us.
Victory Cruise Lines is offering two-for-one rates on its Cuba 360-degree cruise. The 15-night voyage, which sails round trip from Miami on April 20 and circumnavigates the island, starts at $3,999 per person double (vs. $7,999). A $126 Cuban visa and $499 port charges are additional. Book and pay in full by Feb. 28. Info: 888-907-2636, cruises.victorycruiselines.com/2-for-1-offer-on-a-cuba-luxury-cruise.
Qantas Airways has a sale from New York to Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne in Australia. Round-trip fares start at $1,149, with taxes. Other airlines are matching, but fares typically start at about $1,500. Travel March 1-30; April 15-June 24; July 28-Sept. 17; and Nov. 1-Dec. 10. Seven-day minimum stay required. For the lowest fare, fly Monday through Thursday. Book the Australia Touchdown Sale by Feb. 15 at qantas.com.
Vacation Express has savings on packages to the D ominican Republic. For example, a six-night trip departing in late June starts at $999 per person double, including nonstop flights from BWI Marshall to Punta Cana, six nights at the all-inclusive Riu Bambu and taxes. Priced separately, the trip costs about $1,150. Book by Feb. 12. Info: 800-309-4717, vacationexpress.com.
Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs
Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.