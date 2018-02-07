Qantas Airways has a sale from New York to several cities in Australia, including Sydney, home of the farmous opera house. (SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

On The Go Tours has a two-for-one sale on two trips in Europe. The Barcelona to Madrid trip starts at $1,998 per person double (was $3,995) and includes seven nights’ lodging in three- and four-star hotels, with breakfast; two dinners; guided sightseeing in Barcelona, Zaragoza, Pamplona, San Sebastian, Bilbao, Burgos, Salamanca, Avila and Madrid; special activities, such as a visit and tasting at San Sebastian Cider House; one-way airport transfer; private transportation; and taxes. Depart July 21. The seven-day Italian Expresso starts at $1,448 per person double (was $2,895) and includes six nights’ hotel, with breakfast; two dinners; Venice airport transfer by water taxi; tours of Venice, Verona, Lake Como and Milan; food demo and tasting in Genoa; Cinque Terre day pass; and taxes. Select departures July to September. Book by March 5. Info: 866-606-2960, onthegotours.com.

In honor of its 45th anniversary, Destination Hotels is offering a deal with 45 as the lucky number. Depending on the hotel, guests receive up to $45 or 45 percent off the rate, a $45 resort credit or a free fifth night on a four-night reservation. For example, rooms at Destination Residences Snowmass in Colorado start at $126, with taxes, down from $203 — a 45 percent savings. At Newpark Resort in Park City, Utah, a one-bedroom suite starts at $261; the pre-discounted rate was $418. Earn a $45 resort credit at La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio and L’Auberge de Sedona in Arizona. Book by April 30; travel by Dec. 30. Info: destinationhotels.com.

Streamsong Resort, 70 minutes southeast of Tampa, is offering an Experience Package that includes a free activity and a $50 resort credit per guest. Two-night minimum required. In late February, for example, the rate starts at about $1,400 per couple for two nights, including taxes and fees. Choose from among five activities, such as a two-hour bass fishing expedition (worth $250 each) or greens fees ($210) at any of the resort’s three golf courses, including its new Streamsong Black. Rate varies by season. Info: 888-294-6322, www.streamsongresort.com.

Sea

Hurtigruten is celebrating its 125th anniversary with up to $250 off its cruises along the Norwegian coast. The $250 discount applies to the 11-night cruise that sails round trip between Bergen and Kirkenes; the $100 savings applies to the six-night Bergen-to-Kirkenes cruise and the five-night return itinerary. Prices vary by season and ship. The 11-day cruise starts at $1,531 per person double; the six-night trip costs from $977; and the five-nighter is from $897, including taxes. Book by March 31; travel April 1 through March 31, 2019. Info: 888-297-7630, hurtigruten.us.

Victory Cruise Lines is offering two-for-one rates on its Cuba 360-degree cruise. The 15-night voyage, which sails round trip from Miami on April 20 and circumnavigates the island, starts at $3,999 per person double (vs. $7,999). A $126 Cuban visa and $499 port charges are additional. Book and pay in full by Feb. 28. Info: 888-907-2636, cruises.victorycruiselines.com/2-for-1-offer-on-a-cuba-luxury-cruise.

Air

Qantas Airways has a sale from New York to Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne in Australia. Round-trip fares start at $1,149, with taxes. Other airlines are matching, but fares typically start at about $1,500. Travel March 1-30; April 15-June 24; July 28-Sept. 17; and Nov. 1-Dec. 10. Seven-day minimum stay required. For the lowest fare, fly Monday through Thursday. Book the Australia Touchdown Sale by Feb. 15 at qantas.com.

Package

Vacation Express has savings on packages to the D ominican Republic. For example, a six-night trip departing in late June starts at $999 per person double, including nonstop flights from BWI Marshall to Punta Cana, six nights at the all-inclusive Riu Bambu and taxes. Priced separately, the trip costs about $1,150. Book by Feb. 12. Info: 800-309-4717, vacationexpress.com.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.