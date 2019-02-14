This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

With Frontiers International Travel, save 20 percent on a fly-fishing vacation at the Madison Valley Ranch in Montana. The five-night package costs $3,088 per person double, a savings of $772, and includes accommodations; all meals, including a four-course dinner with beer and wine; and guided drift- and/or wade-fishing outings with gear. Travel April 19-25 and April 27-May 10. A fishing license ($53 or $78, depending on length of time) and $13 lodging tax are extra. Info: 800-245-1950, frontierstravel.com.

Party like it’s Mardi Gras 2019 with 30 percent savings at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. Rooms start at $149 a night and include Mardi Gras beads and masks, two king cake martini cocktails at the Public Belt lounge, two breakfast vouchers for Le Croissant and taxes. Book by April 30; stay by May 1. Use promo code P3. Info: 504-561-0500, www.hilton.com.

The Caribbean island of St. Lucia is celebrating 40 years of independence with discounts of up to 40 percent at select hotels. For example, a night at the Stonefield Villa Resort starts at $187, plus $38 taxes, for stays May 1-Aug. 1. The usual rate is from $312. The deal includes airport transfers worth $200 per couple and 40 percent off select spa services. Book-by dates and other restrictions vary by property. For Stonefield, book by March 1. Info: stlucia.org/specials.

Sea

Cruise and Maritime Voyages is offering a discounted around-the-world cruise, with prices starting at about $100 per night per person, plus receive $500 to $3,000 in shipboard credits per cabin. The 120-night cruise aboard the 1,400-passenger Columbus starts at $12,699 per person double, including port charges. The cruise sails round trip from London’s Tilbury cruise terminal, departing on Jan. 6, 2020, and returning on May 5, 2020. The ship stops at 40 ports of call and traverses the Panama and Suez canals. Credit amount is based on cabin category. Book by March 30. Info: 855-206-4897, cruiseandmaritime.com.

Princess Cruises is offering up to $900 in shipboard credits and free specialty dining on select cruises around the world. Credit amount is based on cruise length and cabin category. For example, an interior cabin on the seven-day Southern Islands cruise, which departs Kobe, Japan, on May 25, starts at $809 for the first two passengers and $599 for the third and fourth passengers. The first two travelers receive $100 each in credits; the second two earn $50 each. All four passengers sharing a stateroom can dine at a specialty restaurant at no additional charge on one night. Add $114 in taxes and port fees per person. Book the “All Aboard! Sale” by Feb. 28. Info: 800-774-6237, princess.com.

Air

Southwest has a sale on nonstop domestic flights for travel through May 22. For example, round-trip air from Reagan National to Providence, R.I., starts at $118, with taxes; fare on other airlines starts at $279. Fly Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Twenty-one-day advance purchase required. Book by Feb. 21 at southwest.com.

Package

With American Airlines Vacations, save an additional $175 on already discounted packages in Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean and Rome. For example, a mid-April trip with round-trip air from BWI Marshall to Cancun and six nights at the all-inclusive Secrets Capri Riviera Cancun starts at $2,525 per couple, down from $2,998. Five-night minimum required. Travel through Nov. 17; several blackout dates apply. Book by Feb. 20 using promo code ROMANCE at aavacations.com.

— Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.