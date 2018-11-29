World Spree is offering a package to Cambodia and Vietman, home of the “Golden Bridge” in the Ba Na Hills near Danang. (Linh Pham/AFP/Getty Images)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Save $300 to $600 on a Walt Disney World vacation in Orlando that includes lodging, theme park tickets and dining plan. For example, with the Play, Stay, Dine offer, a five-night stay in a garden-view room at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in early January costs $5,652 for a family of four. Deal includes six-day park admission, Disney Dining Plan and taxes — a savings of up to $600. The deal applies to select deluxe villa, deluxe, moderate and value properties. Stay three to 14 nights from Jan. 1 through March 9. Book by Jan. 2. Info: 407-939-1936, disneyworld.disney.go.com.

Mountain Lodges of Peru is offering 20 percent off its seven-night Salkantay Trek to Machu Picchu. The trip starts at $3,192 per person double, a savings of $798. The discount also applies to its Sacred Valley & Lares Adventure to Machu Picchu, with five-night itineraries from $2,000 (a savings of $500) and seven nights starting at $2,640 (a savings of $660). The adventures depart from Cuzco and include lodging, meals, transportation, guides and taxes. Travel Aug. 1-31, Oct. 1-31 and Dec. 15-31, 2019. Book by Dec. 9. Info: 877-491-5261, www.mountainlodgesofperu.com.

The Red Lion Inn, a historic hotel in the Berkshires, is offering a Rockwellian getaway centered on the American painter who lived in Stockbridge, Mass. The Norman Rockwell package starts at $175 per night for a room with shared bath and includes a $50 dining credit valid at any of the inn’s four restaurants, two tickets to the Norman Rockwell Museum (worth $40) and taxes. Rooms with a private bath start at $220. Travel through May 23. Info: 413-298-5545, redlioninn.com.

Sea

Star Clippers is offering free companion fares on select seven-night cruises sailing round trip from Bali. The deal, which starts at $715 per person double, applies to three eastbound Bali itineraries, with stops on the Indonesian islands of Lombok, Komodo and Satonda, and three westbound Bali sailings, with stops on Giligenteng, Java and Lombok. Add $240 in port charges. Book by Dec. 15. Info: 800-442-0551, starclippers.com.

With Avalon Waterways, save $1,000 per couple and receive free international airfare on select 2019 river cruises in Europe. The deal applies to 30 itineraries in such destinations as France, Austria, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. For example, the 12-day Active Discovery on the Danube cruise from Budapest to Munich starts at $4,248 per person double (down from $4,748), plus $182 port charges. Price includes air from Washington to Budapest, with return from Munich. The cruise departs in April, July, August and October. Book by Dec. 18. Info: 877-797-8791, avalonwaterways.com.

Air

Air Canada has sale fares from the Washington area to cities across Canada. For example, round-trip fare from Washington Dulles to Calgary starts at $378, with taxes; fare typically starts at about $445. Travel Dec. 20-Feb. 28; 21-day advance purchase required. Book by Dec. 11 at aircanada.com.

Package

World Spree is offering its Best of Vietnam and Cambodia trip from $2,299 per person double. The 14-night escorted tour includes round-trip air from New York to Hanoi, with return from Siem Reap, Cambodia; three internal flights; 10 nights’ hotel in Vietnam’s Hanoi, Hoi An, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City and three nights in Siem Reap; overnight cruise on Halong Bay; 20 meals; several tours with entrance fees, including Angkor Wat; airport transfers; and taxes. Priced separately, the trip costs about $2,600. The lowest price applies to two September 2019 departures. Info: 866-652-5656, worldspree.com.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.